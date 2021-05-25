2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA Launched From Rs. 42.10 Lakh

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA range comprises the regular and AMG variant with the latter being the third ever AMG model to hit local assembly

Mercedes-Benz India has today announced the launch of the new generation GLA in the domestic market and is priced from Rs. 42.10 lakh for the entry-level GLA 200 petrol and it goes all the way up to Rs. 57.30 lakh for the GLA 35 AMG 4Matic. The GLA 200d costs Rs. 43.70 lakh while the GLA 220d 4Matic carries a sticker tag of Rs. 46.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, pan India).

The prices are introductory and from July 1, 2021 onwards they will be increased by up to Rs. 1.50 lakh. The standard GLA as well as the AMG variant is brought into the country via Completely Knocked Down route. The GLA 35 AMG 4Matic has become the third locally assembled AMG model and the base Progressive Line comes in the regular GLA 200 and GLA 220d models.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said: “The new GLA which has grown to be more aggressive, bold-looking and tech-laden than ever before, has been a much-awaited product for customers. The SUV now also comes as a locally manufactured AMG with the AMG GLA 35 4M, our third AMG model.”

The German luxury carmaker offers eight-year extended warranty on engine and transmission with the new generation GLA range alongside three-year comprehensive vehicle warranty. On the outside, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA gets a host of changes including a diamond-studded grille pattern with chrome slats, redesigned LED headlights with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, new LED tail lights, sculpted trunk and so on.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 35 AMG is beffier with the presence of a bolder bumper section, wider air inlets, standard 19-inch alloy wheels, multibeam LED headlamps, Panamericana grille and so on. Inside the new cabin, it comes with a large MBUX touchscreen infotainment with voice commands, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, pre-safe safety suite, etc.

The AMG version, on the other hand, features AMG-spec interior with flatbottom steering wheel, sports seats with contrast red stitching, Burmester audio, AMG-tuned suspension, black interior theme and much more. As for the performance, the 1.3-litre petrol mill delivers 161 bhp and 250 Nm while the 2.0-litre diesel makes 188 bhp and 400 Nm.

The former is paired with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission and the oil-burner is hooked with an eight-speed torque converter auto. The AMG GLA 35 4Matic is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine kicking out 306 bhp maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It is linked with a seven-speed DCT sending power to all four wheels.