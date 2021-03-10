2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift Teased; India Launch On March 16

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets a host of exterior and interior changes along with new equipment onboard

Mercedes-Benz has today released the official teaser image of the facelifted E-Class for the domestic market and it will go on sale on March 16. The long wheelbase version of the updated E-Class debuted late last year at the Beijing Motor Show – around half a year since the standard model’s facelift was introduced in the global markets.

With India being the only right-hand-drive market that offers the extended wheelbase version of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, it is inevitable to see the facelift arriving here sooner than expected. Compared to the regular model, it has a longer wheelbase by 140 mm at 2,939 mm and its overall length has also grown with a similar overall height and width.

It must be noted that the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB has been well received in India with its bigger dimensions giving a flagship appearance and an irresistible limo feel. The teaser shows a fiery background with ‘New E New Attitude’ tagline as the facelifted E-Class in a shadowy image has its front fascia, headlamp and taillamp units revealing their updated design.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets a redesigned front fascia comprising new headlamps, restyled bumper, wider chromed grille, chrome surrounds on the fog lamp clusters and so on. At the back, it comes with newly designed wraparound LED taillamps, a new boot lid structure and an updated bumper. The German luxury carmaker will also bring in new set of alloy wheels and perhaps new colour schemes as well.

Just as the exterior, the cabin also gets its share of updates with the inclusion of new features and technologies. The brand said to have improved the rear seat comfort of the upcoming E-Class facelift and a new rear centre console touchscreen, as well as dual USB ports, have been added. As for the powertrain, no changes appear to be in the pipeline.

The BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and Jaguar XF rival will likely continue to be offered in E200, E200d, E350d and E63 AMG variants. It is currently priced between Rs. 62.78 lakh and Rs. 1.53 crore (ex-showroom) and expect the facelift to come with a premium.