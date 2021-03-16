2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift Launched At Rs. 63.60 Lakh

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift comes with an assortment of changes inside and out and it also gets new features and technologies

The luxury car space has been seeing plenty of action in recent months and today Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the facelifted version of the popular E-Class domestically. Priced between Rs. 63.60 lakh and Rs. 80.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with a host of updates inside and out despite being a facelift and it made its global debut six months ago at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show.

The leading luxury carmaker in the country brought in the extended wheelbase E-Class for the first time in 2017 and India is the only right-hand-drive market in the world with such configuration. Compared to the standard version, the E-Class LWB has a longer wheelbase of 2,939 mm (140 mm more) while being longer but the width and the height stay similar.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will look to build on the success of its predecessor and it gets a revised exterior. Up front, the luxury sedan boasts of a restyled front fascia with a new multi-beam headlight cluster having integrated Daytime Running Lights and a redesigned bumper and they are accompanied by a wider chrome radiator grille and angular fog lamp housings with a wider air intake in the middle.

Other design highlights are newly designed wheels, revised boot lid and rear bumper alongside the new wraparound LED taillights. The updated cabin features an all-new steering wheel with mounted controls, two large 10.25-inch displays – one for the all-digital instrumentation and the other for the touchscreen infotainment system – and the latest MBUX multimedia tech.

The German manufacturer says the rear seat comfort has been improved and there are a new rear centre console touchscreen and dual USB ports. With no powertrain changes, it continues to be sold with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder in-line petrol engine producing 194 horsepower and 320 Nm and the 2.0-litre four-cylinder in-line diesel kicks out 192 horsepower and 400 Nm. Both are linked with a nine-speed automatic transmission. are paired with a 9-speed automatic

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class continues to rival the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and Jaguar XF. The entry-level E200 Expression costs Rs. 63.60 lakh, E 220d Expression at Rs. 64.80 lakh, E200 Exclusive at Rs. 67.20 lakh, E220 d Exclusive at Rs. 68.30 lakh, and E 350d at Rs. 80.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, pan India).