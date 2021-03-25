2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Launched From Rs. 39.90 Lakh

2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is offered in A 200, A 200d and AMG A35 4Matic variants in the Indian market

Mercedes-Benz India has today announced the launch of the A-Class Limousine in the domestic market and is priced from Rs. 39.90 lakh for the A200 while the A 200d costs Rs. 40.90 lakh and the performance-spec AMG A35 4Matic is priced at Rs. 56.24 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The A-Class Limousine made its local debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and it was expected to launch last year itself but the health crisis and the unfavourable market circumstances did put it on hold.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limo is one of the key launches from the brand this year and a host of new products are waiting in the pipeline. The sedan made its world premiere back in 2018 and it acts as CLA’s replacement with design cues derived from the GLA. The AMG A35 4Matic has become the second locally produced AMG car from the German luxury car manufacturer and is impressive on paper.

As for the design, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine comes with a neatly finished upright front fascia boasting a wide hexagonal grille, stretched back LED headlamps, integrated L-shaped Daytime Running Lights, three-pointed star mounted in the middle held by thick chrome trim, wide central air inlet, angular hood structure, and C-shaped bumper housing on the edges.

The Style package adds carbon fibre trims to the bumper, pillars and side skirts accentuating the premium appeal. To give a clear differentiation, the AMG-spec version gets a different grille, more appealing front and rear bumper, new air inlets, rear diffuser and so on. As for the performance, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine A200 comes equipped with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine.

It produces a maximum power output of 161 bhp and 250 Nm and is paired with a seven-speed auto while the A 200d uses a 2.0-litre diesel engine delivering 147 bhp and 320 Nm. It is linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The top-end AMG A 35 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol pumping out 302 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque.

The interior of the new A-Class Limo gains the latest MBUX technology with a large touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, powered front seats with memory function, ambient lighting, automatic climate control system, electric sunroof, wireless charging facility and so on.