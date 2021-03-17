2021 Maruti Swift Facelift Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios – Specs Comparison

The Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift retains its rivalry with the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago as well as the Ford Figo

The third-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift was introduced in the Indian market in 2016, which means that it has now completed over 4 years in the country. That said, the hatchback was long due for an update, which Maruti Suzuki has finally introduced. The Japanese carmaker has now launched the Swift facelift in the Indian market, and Maruti aims to multiply the hatchback’s success in the country with the updated model.

While the Maruti Suzuki Swift is the highest-selling car in its segment, its biggest rival is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. That said, here is a detailed specifications comparison between the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios –

Dimensions

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift has a length of 3845 mm, a width of 1735 mm, stands 1530 mm tall and has a 2450 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios measures 3805 mm in length, 1680 mm in width, 1520 mm in height and has a wheelbase that measures 2450 mm.

Car 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Length 3845 mm 3805 mm Width 1735 mm 1680 mm Height 1530 mm 1520 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm

This means that the Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift is 40 mm longer, 55 mm wider and 10 mm taller than the Grand i10 Nios.

Powertrains

The biggest change that the Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift features is the one made to its powertrain. The hatch now gets Maruti’s 1.2-litre four-cylinder K Series Dual Jet engine with idle start-stop function. The engine puts out 90 PS of maximum power, along with 113 Nm of peak torque, and can be had with either a 5-speed MT or an optional 5-speed AMT.

Car 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Engine 1.2-litre 4-cyl petrol 1.2-litre 4-cyl petrol/

1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo-petrol Power 90 PS 83 PS/

100 PS Torque 113 Nm 114 Nm/

172 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, AMT/

5-speed MT

Hyundai offers the Grand i10 Nios with two different petrol powertrains. The 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine has a max power output of 83 PS, and a peak torque rating of 114 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre three-pot turbocharged petrol engine produces 100 PS and 172 Nm. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard on both, while the NA petrol engine is also offered with an AMT gearbox.

Car Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Engine 1.2-litre 3-cyl diesel Power 75 PS Torque 190 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, AMT

Also on offer with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder oil burner rated at 75 PS/190 Nm, offered with a 5-speed MT and an optional AMT.

Features

The features on offer with the Swift facelift include Maruti’s Smartplay Infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, a coloured multi-info display, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, precision-cut two-tone alloy wheels and more.

On the other hand, the Grand i10 Nios gets an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, rear AC vents, driver’s seat height adjust, wireless phone charger, voice recognition, digital speedometer, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, shark-fin antenna, chrome door handles, diamond-cut alloy wheels etc.

Safety

On the safety front, the Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, rear camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, Hill-Hold Assist as well as Electronic Stability Program.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios’ safety suite consists of an emergency stop signal, ABS with EBD, dual frontal airbags, rear parking sensors, reverse camera with rear-view monitor and a high-speed alert system.

Price

Maruti Suzuki has priced the Swift facelift from Rs 5.73 lakh for the entry-level LXi variant, going all the way up to Rs 8.41 lakh for the top-end ZXi+ AGS dual-tone trim. On the other hand, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is currently priced between Rs 5.19 lakh – Rs 8.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the Indian market for a long time now, and with the mid-life refresh, the car has now become an even more attractive offering. It gets some important safety tech and new features, as well as an idle start-stop system to help save fuel.

That said, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a slight price advantage over the Maruti Suzuki Swift, and gets some extra features. Additionally, the Grand i10 Nios is offered with three different powertrain options (NA petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel), while the Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a sole 1.2-litre NA petrol engine.