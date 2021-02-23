2021 Maruti Swift (Facelift Model) Teased, Launch Expected Soon

The upcoming Maruti Swift facelift will offer idle start/stop technology as standard with its 1.2-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has officially teased the 2021 Swift (facelift model) in India, and the vehicle is expected to launch very soon, likely next month. Not only that, but the manufacturer has also listed the vehicle on its website now! The upcoming Swift facelift will sport minor changes to the styling, along with a few other upgrades.

In the teaser image, we see that the front grille of the Swift now gets a honeycomb mesh with a horizontal chrome slat in the middle. Other than that, we also expect the vehicle to offer a dual-tone paint option (with black roof), and the design of the 15-inch alloy wheels will be new as well.

Apart from that, the exterior design will remain mostly unchanged over the current model. As for the changes in the cabin, we expect the new Maruti Swift facelift to continue to offer a black interior theme, although the upholstery might be new. Also, the manufacturer has confirmed that cruise control will now be available on the Swift, although that’s likely to only be offered in the top trims.

Other features on offer in the 2021 Swift will be an all-LED lighting system (headlights, DRLs, taillights), Smartplay studio infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen (with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity), multi-colour MID, flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated controls, reverse parking camera, automatic headlamps, etc.

The biggest upgrade on the Swift facelift will be to the powertrain. The new model will ditch the K12M engine in favour of the K12N Dualjet motor. The latter is the same one that does duty on the Dzire. The K12N engine generates 90 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of maximum torque, and gets an idle start/stop system as standard. It won’t get a mild-hybrid system though, unlike the Baleno.

Transmission options will continue to be the same as before – a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. Currently, Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced from Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). We expect the facelift model to be priced at a small premium over this.