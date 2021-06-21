2021 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Ambulance Price Reduced By 16% – Here’s Why

2021 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Ambulance price has been reduced due to the reduction in GST rates from 28 to 12 per cent in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced the reduction in the price of the Eeco Ambulance and it has passed on the benefits to the customers with the Ministry of Finance dropping the GST rates on the ambulance from 28 to 12 per cent till September 30, 2021. The new pricing of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco Ambulance stands at Rs. 6,16,875 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The revised prices have come into effect from June 14, 2021, and will be applicable for vehicles invoiced by the brand to the dealerships and further from the dealerships to the end-users. The Eeco Ambulance has a host of similarities to the regular Eeco including the powertrain, as it continues to use the 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

The engine is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 72 bhp and 98 Nm of peak torque and is connected to only a five-speed manual transmission. In a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), MSIL said, as per the “Notification No. 05/2021, released by the Ministry of Finance, the GST rate on Eeco Ambulance has been reduced from 28% to 12% till 30.09.2021.”

The BSVI version of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco Ambulance used to carry an ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.05 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a bootspace capacity of 275 litres and the fuel tank capacity stands at 40 litres with a ground clearance of 160 mm and 130 kmph top speed. The claimed fuel economy stands at 15.1 kmpl for the Ambulance-spec version.

It has an overall length of 3,675 mm, a width of 1,475 mm, and a height of 1,905 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,350 mm. It comes with safety features such as anti-lock brakes with Electronic Brake-force Distribution, reverse parking sensor, high-speed warning system, AC with heater, partly frosted windows, multi trip meter, digital meter cluster for fuel level and odo, etc.

The Ambulance specific features include front and rear Ambulance decals, siren, public address system comprising an amplifier, speaker and mic, assembly monoblock stretcher, attendant’s seat, space for nursing and first aid kit, O2 cylinder clamp, hook for infusion mounting, rubber mat in the rear cabin, amber colour illumination for speedometer and so on.