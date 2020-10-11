2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Side Profile Revealed In New Spy Pics

A new-gen model for the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is in the works, and we expect the Japanese carmaker to introduce the updated car by early next year

The first-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been on sale in the Indian market since 2014, however, the Japanese carmaker has only released one mid-life update of the hatch, which was launched in 2017. After over six years of being on sale in the first-gen avatar, Maruti Suzuki has finally decided to introduce a new-gen model for the entry-level car, and a launch is expected to take place in the coming months.

While Maruti Suzuki is yet to officially confirm any news about the launch of the new-gen Celerio, the car has been spied on test a couple of times, including this week itself (special thanks to our reader Rahul Yadav for these spy pics) revealing side profile and alloy wheels design. There is no official information about the car from Maruti Suzuki’s end, but what we do know so far that the new-gen Celerio will be based on the same platform as the S-Presso.

The S-Presso has been built on the lightweight ‘Heartect-K’ platform, and draws power from the 1.0-litre K10B three-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 67 bhp and 90 Nm torque, and we expect the same engine to be offered with the new-gen Celerio as well. The transmission options will likely include a five-speed manual as well as an optional five-speed AMT gearbox.

The interior of the car will be revamped as well, and features like the SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, keyless entry, power windows, manual HVAC, steering mounted controls etc are expected to be on offer. The safety features will consist of dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, a high-speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder, reverse parking sensors etc.

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to go on sale sometime early next year. Apart from the petrol powertrain, the hatchback is also expected to be offered with a petrol-CNG option.

Upon launch, the new-gen will retain its rivalry with the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, and other similarly priced hatchbacks in the country.