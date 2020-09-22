2021 Maruti Suzuki Alto – Five Things You Need To Know

2021 Maruti Suzuki Alto is expected to have an updated exterior and a more premium interior; could be based on the latest Heartect platform

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will be launching a new Alto in the coming months and we showed you first pictures of its test mule recently. The entry-level hatchback has undoubtedly been the best-seller for the India-Japanese manufacturer for more than a decade and half and it continues to thrive.

With ever changing market scenario, it only makes sense to bring a heavily updated model to sustain momentum. We can expect it to retain the characteristics like the frugal nature, lightweight package offering nimble handling and an affordable price range as in the outgoing model. Here are the five changes that are likely to be available on the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Alto:

1. New Platform:

If modern range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles are anything to go by, the chances of the Alto being underpinned by the latest Heartect platform are high. The spy shots of the prototype indicate that the Alto’s size could have grown bigger and thus a roomier cabin can be expected as well, and we will get to know as the test mule evolves.

2. Design Updates:

As for the exterior, the changes can definitely be noted as the hood section is more upright and the front fascia appears to get a thorough refresh as well. While not many changes can be seen on the sides, the rear section will boast of restyled tail lamps and perhaps a revised bumper along with other subtle cosmetic updates.

3. Powertrain:

The existing 800 cc three-cylinder F8D BS6 petrol engine could be held responsible for generating performance in the upcoming model as well. It currently produces 48 PS maximum power and 69 Nm of peak torque while the CNG version kicks out 41 PS and 60 Nm. The motor is paired with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT could also be on offer in the new Alto.

4. Launch:

We do expect the new Maruti Suzuki Alto to launch in India in the early parts of next year. The company appears to have a slew of products waiting in the horizon including the India-spec five-door Jimny for 2021 and a mid-size SUV co-developed with Toyota for 2022 before the arrival of a premium seven-seater MPV.

5. Price:

The Alto is on sale in a priced range between Rs. 2.99 lakh and Rs. 4.87 lakh (ex-showroom) currently – available across STD, LXi, VXi and VXi Plus trims. The same variant levels and a minor increase in price range for the entry-level variant and around Rs. 5 lakh for the top-spec model with more premium features could be on the cards.