2021 Maruti Gypsy Army Model Visualized In New Rendering

While the fourth-gen Suzuki Jimny looks set to make it to India in a 5-door format, we won’t be surprised to see the Army opting to use the 3-door version with suitable modifications

It is widely known now that the latest generation of the Suzuki Jimny, yes, the one which was shown at the Auto Expo 2020, is India-bound and would launch here in a 5-door guise. Already, many off-roading enthusiasts are waiting for this SUV, while those needing a lifestyle small car also look interested to put their money on this mini-SUV. However, what we’re yet to think of is that new model could even make it to the fleets of the defence force.

If you come to think of it, the Maruti Gypsy was a favourite of all the Indian Army as well as the police forces of several states of the country. This, alone, makes it quite logical to speculate that even the next Gypsy would be loved by the forces. With the same school of thought, an artist has visualized the 2021 Maruti Gypsy in an Army livery in his digital rendering.

Before we go on to discuss the styling changes that the Army version of the 2021 Maruti Gypsy could have, it’s important to tell you that other than the 5-door version for our market, the company will even produce the 3-door model in its Gujarat-based plant for the export market.

It is this very version that can make it to the defence forces. Already, the old Gypsy is still being used by Army, Navy, Air Force and various other government departments.

As seen in the rendering above, the Army variant of the 2021 Maruti Gypsy gets an Army-spec green paint job, steel wheels painted in green, a different radiator grille, different windscreen and rear side glasses, a protective grille on the headlamps, windshield and windows, and floor lights. The SUV even gets conventional antennae instead of the stubby one found on the rear of the stock version.

The new Maruti Gypsy will have a 1.5-litre K-series engine that will offer 102 PS and 130 Nm. The motor will be available with two transmission options – 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic. The market launch could happen by the end of this year and the new model will be sold through the NEXA retail chain.