2021 Maruti Celerio Vs Tata Tiago – Specs Comparison

The Tiago is currently the most affordable Tata car on sale in the Indian market, and will give tough competition to the newly launched second-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

After over 7 years of being on sale in the first-generation avatar, Maruti Suzuki has now finally introduced a new-gen version for the Celerio hatchback in the Indian market, and the updated car brings tons of changes to the table which will surely help the new Celerio become successful, just like its predecessor.

The Celerio has a host of competitors in the country, including some of its own siblings as well. However, considering the price point, the Tata Tiago is a direct rival to the new Celerio. Here is a detailed specification comparison between the two cars, take a look –

Dimensions

The new Celerio measures 3695 mm in length, 1655 mm in width, stands 1555 mm tall and has a 2435 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Tata Tiago has a length of 3765 mm, a width of 1677 mm, a height of 1535 mm and has a 2400 mm long wheelbase.

Car Maruti Suzuki Celerio Tata Tiago Length 3695 mm 3765 mm Width 1655 mm 1677 mm Height 1555 mm 1535 mm Wheelbase 2435 mm 2400 mm

This means that the Tata hatchback is 70 mm longer and 22 mm wider than the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, while the latter is 20 mm taller and has a 35 mm longer wheelbase over the former.

Powertrains

Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Celerio with the new K10C 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine that makes 66.6 PS of max power and 89 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed MT, as well as an optional 5-speed AMT.

Car Maruti Suzuki Celerio Tata Tiago Engine 1.0-litre 3-cyl NA petrol 1.2-litre 3-cyl NA petrol Power 66.6 PS 86 PS Torque 89 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, AMT 5-speed MT, AMT

In comparison, the Tata Tiago gets a sole 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 86 PS of maximum power, as well as 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 5-speed AMT.

Features

The features on offer with the new Celerio include gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, engine start/stop button, steering mounted audio controls, electrically foldable and adjustable wing mirrors with turn indicators, door request switch with a smart key, 15-inch alloy wheels and more. The Tiago gets 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an 8-speaker premium sound system from Harman, auto climate control, all-four power windows, a digital speedo as well as a cooled glovebox. Additionally, the AMT variant comes with a creep function and a ‘Sport’ mode as well.

Safety

On the safety front, the Celerio gets dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, first-in-segment Hill Hold Assist, reverse parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder and a high-speed alert system. The Tata Tiago comes with safety tech like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a high-speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder, Corner Stability Control and a reverse parking camera as well.

Price

Maruti Suzuki has priced the new-gen Celerio from Rs 4.99 lakh onwards, going up to Rs 6.94 lakh for the top-end variant. In contrast, Tata currently retails the Tiago at a base price of Rs 4.99 lakh which goes up to Rs 7.04 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic trim.

Comparison Verdict

Both the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio and the Tata Tiago are fairly well-equipped and are also very similarly priced, with the latter going one-up here and there as far as equipment is concerned. However, the Tiago packs in a bigger engine that is more powerful, while the Maruti Celerio has become India’s most fuel-efficient car with a claimed FE figure of 26.68 kmpl.