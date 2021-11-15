2021 Maruti Celerio Vs Tata Punch – Specs Comparison

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio has finally received a generational update after over 7 years, while the Tata Punch has established a new segment in the Indian market

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched a new-gen model for the Celerio hatchback in the country, and the updated car is expected to become one of the top-selling entry-level cars in the market. The Celerio was in a dire need of an update, and the new-gen version ticks all the boxes that will take it to success.

While the previous-gen Celerio faced competition from the likes of Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro and Datsun GO, the new-gen version has a new rival in the form of the recently launched Tata Punch. Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the two, take a look –

Dimensions

The new Celerio measures 3695 mm in length, 1655 mm in width, stands 1555 mm tall and has a 2435 mm long wheelbase. In comparison, the Tata Punch is 3827 mm long, 1742 mm wide, 1615 mm tall and has a 2445 mm long wheelbase.

Car New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Tata Punch Length 3695 mm 3827 mm Width 1655 mm 1742 mm Height 1555 mm 1615 mm Wheelbase 2435 mm 2445 mm

This means that the Tata Punch is 132 mm longer, 87 mm wider, 60 mm taller and has a 10 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Powertrains

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine that makes 66.6 PS of max power and 89 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed MT, as well as an optional AMT.

Car New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Tata Punch Engine 1.0-litre NA petrol 1.2-litre NA petrol Power 66.6 PS 86 PS Torque 89 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, AMT 5-speed MT, AMT

On the other hand, the Tata Punch gets a 1.2-litre three-cylinder NA petrol motor that is rated at 86 PS/113 Nm, and is also offered with a choice of two transmissions, i.e. a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT.

Features

On the feature front, the new Celerio gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, engine start-stop button, steering mounted audio controls, electrically foldable and adjustable wing mirrors with turn indicators, door request switch with a smart key, 15-inch alloy wheels and more.

In comparison, Tata offers the Punch with features like projector headlamps with LED DRLs and follow-me-home function, LED tail lamps, R16 diamond cut alloy wheels, 90-degree opening doors, flat-bottom steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls, push-button start/stop, auto climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, auto fold ORVMs, cooled glove box, rear armrest, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with smartphone connectivity.

Safety

The new Celerio’s safety suite consists of ABS with EBD, dual frontal airbags, first-in-segment Hill Hold Assist, reverse parking sensors and a high-speed alert system. The Tata Punch was briefly the country’s safest car after receiving a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. It gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Sway Control, a reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, a puncture repair kit, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Price

Maruti Suzuki has priced the new-gen Celerio from Rs 4.99 lakh for the base variant, going up to Rs 6.94 lakh for the top-end trim. In contrast, pricing for the Tata Punch starts from Rs 5.49 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 9.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The new-gen Celerio is much more modern as compared to the outgoing model. It gets a new stylish design, both inside as well as outside, along with new features and safety tech. While the Tata Punch is certainly better equipped, gets a few additional safety features, is bigger in size and also gets a more powerful engine than the Celerio, all if it comes at a price. It should be noted that the top-end variant of the Punch is over Rs 2 lakh expensive than the range-topping variant of the Maruti hatchback.