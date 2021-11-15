2021 Maruti Celerio Vs Tata Punch – Specs Comparison

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio has finally received a generational update after over 7 years, while the Tata Punch has established a new segment in the Indian market
Maruti Suzuki has finally launched a new-gen model for the Celerio hatchback in the country, and the updated car is expected to become one of the top-selling entry-level cars in the market. The Celerio was in a dire need of an update, and the new-gen version ticks all the boxes that will take it to success.
While the previous-gen Celerio faced competition from the likes of Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro and Datsun GO, the new-gen version has a new rival in the form of the recently launched Tata Punch. Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the two, take a look –
Dimensions
The new Celerio measures 3695 mm in length, 1655 mm in width, stands 1555 mm tall and has a 2435 mm long wheelbase. In comparison, the Tata Punch is 3827 mm long, 1742 mm wide, 1615 mm tall and has a 2445 mm long wheelbase.
|Car
|New Maruti Suzuki Celerio
|Tata Punch
|Length
|3695 mm
|3827 mm
|Width
|1655 mm
|1742 mm
|Height
|1555 mm
|1615 mm
|Wheelbase
|2435 mm
|2445 mm
This means that the Tata Punch is 132 mm longer, 87 mm wider, 60 mm taller and has a 10 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio.
Powertrains
Powering the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine that makes 66.6 PS of max power and 89 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed MT, as well as an optional AMT.
|Car
|New Maruti Suzuki Celerio
|Tata Punch
|Engine
|1.0-litre NA petrol
|1.2-litre NA petrol
|Power
|66.6 PS
|86 PS
|Torque
|89 Nm
|113 Nm
|Transmission
|5-speed MT, AMT
|5-speed MT, AMT
On the other hand, the Tata Punch gets a 1.2-litre three-cylinder NA petrol motor that is rated at 86 PS/113 Nm, and is also offered with a choice of two transmissions, i.e. a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT.
Features
On the feature front, the new Celerio gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, engine start-stop button, steering mounted audio controls, electrically foldable and adjustable wing mirrors with turn indicators, door request switch with a smart key, 15-inch alloy wheels and more.
In comparison, Tata offers the Punch with features like projector headlamps with LED DRLs and follow-me-home function, LED tail lamps, R16 diamond cut alloy wheels, 90-degree opening doors, flat-bottom steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls, push-button start/stop, auto climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, auto fold ORVMs, cooled glove box, rear armrest, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with smartphone connectivity.
Safety
The new Celerio’s safety suite consists of ABS with EBD, dual frontal airbags, first-in-segment Hill Hold Assist, reverse parking sensors and a high-speed alert system. The Tata Punch was briefly the country’s safest car after receiving a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. It gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Sway Control, a reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, a puncture repair kit, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.
Price
Maruti Suzuki has priced the new-gen Celerio from Rs 4.99 lakh for the base variant, going up to Rs 6.94 lakh for the top-end trim. In contrast, pricing for the Tata Punch starts from Rs 5.49 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 9.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Comparison Verdict
The new-gen Celerio is much more modern as compared to the outgoing model. It gets a new stylish design, both inside as well as outside, along with new features and safety tech. While the Tata Punch is certainly better equipped, gets a few additional safety features, is bigger in size and also gets a more powerful engine than the Celerio, all if it comes at a price. It should be noted that the top-end variant of the Punch is over Rs 2 lakh expensive than the range-topping variant of the Maruti hatchback.