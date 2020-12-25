2021 Mahindra XUV500’s Interior Design Inspired From Funster Concept

2021 Mahindra XUV500 boasts of evolutionary changes to design while the interior will be brand new as well with more premium features

Mahindra & Mahindra showcased the rather unusual Funster concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. The electric open-top conceptual study may never make its way to India in its original guise but its design has long been hinted to spawn the next generation models from the homegrown passenger utility vehicle specialist. The brand is expected to launch a range of new SUVs in 2021.

Chief among which is the second generation XUV500. The three-row premium SUV has been spotted testing a number of times in recent months as it evolved from carrying dummy headlamps to near-production front fascia ahead of its market entry in the early stages of next year. It will more likely be followed by an all-new Scorpio while the electric version of XUV300 cannot be ruled out of the equation either.

The Funster had an angular front end with slender design cues and it looks like the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 is heading in the same direction. Compared to the existing model, the 2021 XUV500 has an evolutionary design upgrade which is more dramatic than in the recently launched Thar off-roader. While its outright resemblance with the Funster is minimal, it arguably has taken inspiration from it.

The road-going version has an upright front fascia comprising of six vertical grille slats with Mahindra badge in the middle and a chrome horizontal strip, sharper headlamps with L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, redesigned bumper with wider air intake, more muscular bonnet, etc.

Elsewhere, it boasts of a set of newly designed alloy wheels, a prominent kink at the rear, flush fitting type door handles, revised tailgate, bumper and LED tail lamps amongst other changes. As it is based on a new architecture, expect the interior space to have been improved courtesy of bigger proportions.

The overhauled cabin will feature large twin screens, new dashboard layout and centre console, more body-hugging seats, new steering wheel with mounted controls, and a lot more. The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine. Both will be mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.