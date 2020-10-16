The next generation Mahindra XUV500 will likely be launched in early 2021 with a thoroughly redesigned interior and an evolved exterior

The second generation Mahindra XUV500 will likely go on sale in early 2021 ahead of the arrival of the all-new Scorpio. It has regularly been spotted testing on public roads but the latest spy shots are more revealing than anything else we have seen so far especially inside the cabin as it appears to be thoroughly overhauled.

The existing XUV500 brought in many firsts for the homegrown UV specialist and it is also the first monocoque built SUV. The upcoming iteration looks to have many tricks up its sleeve and it will be the most upscale premium SUV developed by Mahindra. It will reportedly get ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology.

The images show the presence of sensor and camera provisions to incorporate radar-based driver assistive systems as the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 could get lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control and so on. Moreover, chrome trims could also be noted.

The interior has less use of physical buttons and it gets a redesigned centre console and dashboard along with a new instrument cluster and flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel. The bucket front seats will also be new, as does the material finishes, control knobs and dials in the upcoming XUV500. It will continue to offer a three-row seating arrangement.

The dual touchscreens in the premium SUV will undoubtedly catch your attention in the top-end variants and they are oriented horizontally to form a single cluster. On the outside, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 boasts of a restyled front fascia with revised grille, headlamps, prominent LED Daytime Running Lights and bumper with new housing for the fog lamps.

The test mule runs on 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels and the flush-type door handles could also be seen alongside a prominent kink at the rear, rear with dummy tail lamps, as well as disc brakes on all four wheels. It will be powered by the new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol and the existing 2.2-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.