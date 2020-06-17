2021 Mahindra XUV500 To Be More Powerful And Feature Rich

2021 Mahindra XUV500 will go on sale early next year and it will likely be powered by BSVI 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines

The homegrown UV specialists, Mahindra, is gearing up to launch several new products over the next two years. The next generation XUV500 will be introduced early next year and its road testing is also underway. The first monocoque SUV from Mahindra remained as its flagship model since its debut in 2011 and until the arrival of the Alturas G4, and as the Scorpio, it gained two facelifts in the due course.

The BSVI version of the Mahindra XUV500 is priced between Rs. 13.20 lakh and Rs. 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom) as the base W3 variant and the automatic transmission are discontinued. However, the second-gen model will likely use a new 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbocharged and direct-injected petrol engine developing 190 horsepower and 380 Nm of peak torque.

The 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel unit will continue its duties likely generating around 180 horsepower and it currently outputs 155 hp and 360 Nm. As for the transmission, a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will be offered. The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 gets a host of exterior changes including redesigned LED headlamps, grille, bonnet, front and rear bumpers.

Moreover, the body panels could also be new. The styling quotient will be enhanced by Daytime Running Lights and the rear will adorn substantial revisions as well. The cheetah claw door handles will be replaced by the unique flush-fitting door handles. Besides the visual updates that are more in line latest crop of models like the XUV300, the platform will also be upgraded.

Codenamed W601, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be equipped with a more modern interior comprising of less physical buttons and a large touchscreen infotainment system with possible connected features. The three-row premium SUV is expected to feature dual-zone climate control system, heated wing mirrors, six airbags, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, fully digital instrumentation and so on.

The second generation Mahindra XUV500 will compete against MG Hector Plus, Tata Gravitas, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and the likes with more advanced technologies, equipment and safety features compared to the outgoing model.