2021 Mahindra XUV500 Petrol & Diesel Models Spied On Test Together

The new-gen Mahindra XUV500 is expected to arrive with two engine options – a 2.2L ‘mHawk’ diesel motor and a 2.0L ‘mStallion’ petrol mill

Mahindra & Mahindra has two new models lined up for launch in the coming months – the new-generation versions of the XUV500 and Scorpio. Here, we have a new spy picture of the former, wherein multiple prototypes can be seen during a road test. We presume that the fleet on test included the petrol-manual, petrol-automatic, diesel-manual, and diesel automatic variants.

The second-generation XUV500 is slated to arrive in the Indian market sometime around March or April 2021. The SUV will feature plenty of changes over the outgoing model, to the interior as well as the exterior. The vehicle will get a sharper headlamp, with integrated C-shaped LED DRLs, and a restyled front grille. The vehicle will also get a new bumper, along with updated fog lamp housings and a muscular bonnet.

It will also get flush-type door handles, and a new design for the taillamps. The dimensions of the new-gen XUV500 are expected to be slightly larger than the outgoing model, thereby liberating slightly more space in the cabin. Speaking of the cabin, the dashboard will be completely new, with a Mercedes-style twin-screen design.

The instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system will both consist of large TFT displays (expected to be 10.25 inches each), sitting in a joint housing. The SUV will also get a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, along with premium leather upholstery and soft-touch materials on the door panels.

There will be a lot of features and equipment on offer here, like a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging, Apple Carplay & Android Auto connectivity, AC vents for rear passengers, and connected car technology. The new XUV500 will also get level 1 autonomous driving aids, to enhance the safety factor.

Powertrain options will consist of the same 2.2-litre turbo-diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines as the second-generation Mahindra Thar, but are expected to be tuned for higher power output. Both engines will be available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Currently, the Mahindra XUV500 is priced between Rs. 13.57 lakh to Rs. 19.30 lakh, and we expect the new-gen model to be slightly more expensive than this outgoing version.