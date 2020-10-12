2021 Mahindra XUV500 Interior Spied, Gets All-New Instrument Cluster

The New Mahindra XUV500 is expected to launch in India early next year, and will be available with two engine options – a 2.2L diesel and a 2.0L petrol

New spy images of the upcoming second-generation Mahindra XUV500 have emerged online, and this time, we get a rather clear look inside the cabin. The test mule was spied in Karavalli, Tamil Nadu. It gets a completely redesigned dashboard, with conjoined touchscreen and instrument cluster, much like the latest Mercedes-Benz cars.

This ‘shared infotainment and instrument console housing’ design has become quite popular these days, and we also see a somewhat similar design on the Kia Seltos as well. That said, the Seltos offers analogue dials with MID, whereas the upcoming Mahindra gets a fully-digital instrument console. The latter feels much more premium, and seems like Mahindra is planning to take an upmarket approach with the new XUV500.

Interestingly, this dashboard design wasn’t seen on the previous test mules, which leads us to believe that the digital instrument cluster will only be available on the top-spec trims, and the lower variants will get a semi-digital console (analogue dials with an MID in the centre). Other than that, we also expect a few new premium features and equipment on the XUV500.

In the picture, we see a multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, new AC vents, and a climate control system in the centre console. The seats look extremely plush and supportive, and the upholstery looks quite upmarket as well. Sadly, the interior is heavily masked, so no other details are visible here. We expect dual-zone climate control and wireless smartphone charger to also be available on the SUV.

The new-generation Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by two powertrain options – a 2.2-litre ‘mHawk’ diesel engine and a 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’petrol engine. The latter powerplant was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, and can generate a peak power of 190 PS. On the oil-burner, the power figure is expected to be around the 180 PS mark.

The transmission options will be the same as the current model – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. As for the exterior styling, the new-gen SUV will be much sleeker and sharper looking than before, with slightly bigger dimensions. We expect the second-generation XUV500 to arrive in the Indian market early next year, to compete against the Tata Gravitas and MG Hector Plus.