2021 Mahindra XUV500 Automatic Spied With An All-New Interior

2021 Mahindra XUV500 will likely go on sale early next year and it will have redesigned exterior and a brand new cabin

Mahindra & Mahindra has been spotted testing the next generation XUV500 for many months now and the test prototype has evolved giving us the possible exterior changes and the revamped cabin. The homegrown UV specialist will be launching the all-new Thar on October 2 and it will be followed by the second generation XUV500 in early 2021 and the new Scorpio.

Additionally, the all-electric version of the XUV300 is also reportedly in the pipeline for next year. Just a few days ago, we showed you pictures of a test mule of the XUV500 while explaining its design updates and now the automatic version of the premium SUV has been caught on camera giving us a more in-depth look on what it has in store.

The interior images show the presence of new bucket seats up front in black leather upholstery. At the rear, beige seats can be seen though and the brand new dashboard with silver and black two-tone theme as well as centre console enhance the upmarket appeal of the upcoming model. The XUV500 brought in a number of firsts upon its arrival and it has been one of the consistent sellers for the brand over the years.



Expect Mahindra to pack in many segment-first features to spice things up against competitors along with a host of connectivity based technologies. The less use of physical buttons compared to the existing model is a certain positive factor as most of the actions will be concentrated on the larger central touchscreen infotainment system that will have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The new multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel, redesigned air conditioning vents, climate controls, revamped instrument cluster with multi-info display, etc are part of the package. The exterior takes an evolutionary approach to design and the upcoming XUV500 will have a lot to say in the C-segment SUV from Ford, as the new architecture will be shared.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by the 2.2-litre diesel engine and the 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged and direct injected petrol engine. The former will likely continue to produce around 180 hp while the latter could pump out 190 hp and 380 Nm. As seen in the spy shots, a six-speed automatic transmission will be on offer while a six-speed manual will be a standard fitment.