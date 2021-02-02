2021 Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AMT Launched At Rs. 9.95 Lakh

The top-end trim of the Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AMT features BlueSense Plus with a number of connectivity options including vehicle tracking and geofencing

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced the launch of the automatic trim in the petrol engine of the XUV300 compact SUV. Dubbed the AutoSHIFT, the Mahindra XUV300 W6 petrol AMT is priced at Rs. 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and it helps in expanding the range of the five-seater. It also boasts of BlueSense Plus connectivity based technologies in the top-end AMT variant.

It avails features such as live vehicle tracking and sharing, remote door lock/unlock, safety and security alerts, in-car controls, remote hazard lamp, time and geofencing, vehicle information alerts, emergency assist, and so on with the use of a smartphone application. The homegrown UV specialist says the six-speed automated manual transmission will give “effortless driving”.

It has both manual and auto mode along with Hill Hold Assist function, double kick-down shifts for easy overtaking, automatic gear shifts based on acceleration inputs, ‘1-pedal’ drive creep for hassle-free driving in traffic conditions. Mahindra further states that the seamless gear shifts automatically adapt for comfort as well as sporty drive and we are curious to find it out soon.

The XUV300 is currently priced between Rs. 7.95 lakh and Rs. 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom) across W4, W6, W8 and W8 (O) variants. It is also retailed in a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 117 PS maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with a standard six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission).

The diesel variants cost at Rs. 10.20 lakh for W6 AMT, Rs. 11.30 lakh for W8 AMT and Rs. 12.30 lakh for W8 (O) AMT (ex-showroom). The new six-speed AMT is paired with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 110 PS and 200 Nm of peak torque. The XUV300 is based on the X100 platform as SsangYong Tivoli and is one of the safest cars you can buy with a five-star GNCAP rating.

Some of the highlighting features in the XUV300 are L-shaped Daytime Running Lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, multi-functional steering wheel, and so on.