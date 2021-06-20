2021 Mahindra Thar Vs Suzuki Jimny – Specifications Comparison

The new-gen Mahindra Thar and Suzuki Jimny are both unmatched off-roading SUVs at their respective price points, and while the former has already been launched, the latter is also headed to our country

Mahindra launched the new-gen version of the Thar in the Indian market in October last year, and the carmaker has certainly upped the game with the SUV in a segment that was already scarce. In the past few years, the dedicated off-roading mass-market SUV space has only been shared between the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy and the Mahindra Thar.

While the latter has been launched in a new-gen avatar, Maruti Suzuki showcased what could possibly be the next-gen Gypsy at the 2020 Auto Expo in the form of the Suzuki Jimny. It should be noted that the foreign-spec Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar do not belong to the same class, but when the former is brought to the Indian market, it will surely give tough competition to the Mahindra off-roader.

Hence, we bring to you a detailed specifications comparison between the Mahindra Thar and the Suzuki Jimny, take a read to know more how these two lifestyle SUVs put up against each other –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the Mahindra Thar measures 3985 mm in length, 1855 mm in width (LX), has a 2450 mm long wheelbase and has a height measuring between 1844 mm and 1896 mm depending on the body type. On the other hand, the Suzuki Jimny has a length of 3645 mm (with spare wheel), a width of 1645 mm, stands 1720 mm tall and has a wheelbase that measures 2250 mm.

Mahindra Thar Suzuki Jimny Length 3985 mm 3480 mm,

3645 mm (with Spare Wheel) Width 1820 mm,

1855 mm (LX) 1645 mm Height 1844 (Hard top),

1896 (Convertible top) 1720 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2250 mm

This means that the Mahindra Thar is certainly larger than the Suzuki Jimny in all aspects. However, Maruti Suzuki will likely be bringing a five-door version of the Jimny to India, and hence, dimensions would be different than this foreign-spec three-door model.

Powertrains

The Mahindra Thar comes with two powertrains, including a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine, as well as a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor. The former puts out 150 PS , and 300 Nm (320 Nm with AT), whereas the latter generates 130 PS of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 6-speed torque converter auto on both the powertrains.

Mahindra Thar Suzuki Jimny Engine 2.0-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre NA petrol Power 150 PS 102 PS Torque 300 Nm,

320 Nm (AT) 130 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT,

6-speed AT 5-speed MT,

4-speed AT

The foreign-spec Suzuki Jimny gets a sole 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that is rated at 102 PS/130 Nm, and can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission, or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. It is yet to be seen if this is the same powertrain that will be offered with the India-spec Jimny/Gypsy.

Mahindra Thar Engine 2.2-litre turbo diesel Power 130 PS Torque 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT,

6-speed AT

Off-roading capabilities

Apart from the powertrains, this is also something that most people wanting to buy either of these two SUVs would care about. Both the cars come equipped with a partial 4×4 setup along with a shift-on-fly low-range transfer case.

While the Jimny has an impressive 210 mm ground clearance, the Thar does much better with 226 mm. The Thar also has a superior approach angle, however, the Jimny outperforms it on the basis of breakover and departure angles. The Suzuki Jimny makes do with a 320 mm water wading capacity, while the Mahindra Thar almost doubles it up at 625 mm.

Mahindra Thar Suzuki Jimny Ground clearance 219 mm,

226 mm (LX) 210 mm Approach angle 42 degrees 37 degrees Breakover angle 27 degrees 28 degrees Departure angle 37 degrees 49 degrees Water wading capacity 625 mm 320 mm

Both the SUVs get Brake Limited-slip differential which helps send power to the wheels with the highest traction in tricky situations. However, Thar one-ups the Jimny with its mechanical locking differential on the rear axle.

Features

It’s highly unlikely that someone will be attracted towards the Thar because of its equipment list alone, nonetheless, Mahindra has got Thar buyers covered with a range of feel-good features over the previous-gen model.

The Thar gets a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and Adventure Statistics Display, Mahindra’s Blue Sense app connectivity, a TFT MID, cruise control, steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, front-facing rear seats, roof-mounted speakers, height and lumbar adjustment for driver’s seat, tilt adjustment for the steering wheel, remote flip key, power windows as well as electrically adjustable wing mirrors.

The Jimny has also been equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlamps and fog lamps, LED DRLs, a rear-view camera, automatic climate control and cruise control.

Safety

The safety features on offer with the new-gen Thar include dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, a built-in roll cage, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Hill Hold Control and Hill Descent Control.

The foreign-spec Jimny gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control high beam assist, autonomous braking and lane departure warning too.

Price

Mahindra currently retails the Thar at a starting price of Rs 12.10 lakh, which goes up to Rs 14.15 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. Maruti Suzuki is expected to price the five-door Jimny aggressively, and the SUV is expected to carry a price tag between Rs 9.5 – 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The Mahindra Thar has set new standards for all the mass-market off-roaders and lifestyle vehicles to come, and it’s certainly more superior than the Suzuki Jimny sold in the global markets in terms of space, as well as off-roading capability.

However, Maruti Suzuki will likely be introducing a five-door version of the Jimny in the Indian market. While Maruti is yet to reveal details about the India-spec Jimny, we do not expect it to cause problems for the Mahindra Thar. What could work in favour of the Jimny over the Mahindra Thar will be its pricing.