2021 Mahindra Scorpio To Get C-Shaped LED DRLs; Spied On Test

2021 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to debut by the middle of this year and it will be based on a new platform

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch a slew of new products along the course of this calendar year. The homegrown UV specialist will be strengthening its product portfolio further with the inclusion of the next generation XUV500 and Scorpio. The new XUV500 will be the first one to arrive in the early parts of the year – around March or April – while the second-gen Scorpio could be bound for mid-2021.

Just as the XUV500, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is subjected to a major revision inside and out and is based on a new ladder frame construction. The proportions of the upcoming SUV are expected to be a bit bigger compared to the outgoing model and thus the interior space could also be improved. The test mules have certainly evolved over the last few months giving us the detailed look into the exterior.

The front fascia appears to have become more upright with dual chamber headlamps, more prominent vertical grille slats with Mahindra badge fitted in the middle, new character lines on the bonnet, a busy bumper with C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, wider central air intake, new roof rails, tall pillars, new set of alloy wheels, and an updated rear end with new tail combination lamps.

Other visual highlights include side hinged tailgate, pull-type door handles, turn indicators integrated on ORVMs, shark fin antenna, new rear bumper, and high mounted stop lamp. In a similar fashion to the exterior, the cabin has undergone notable revisions as well with a dual-tone theme, new seat upholstery, new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The equipment list will also likely comprises of a sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, push button start/stop, updated dashboard and centre console, analogue/digital instrumentation, multiple airbags in the top-end variants, multi-functional steering wheel, rear AC vents, and so on. Currently, the Scorpio is sold in S5, S7, S9 and S11 variants in the price range between Rs. 12.49 lakh and Rs. 16.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

As for the performance, the 2.2-litre diesel engine developing 140 bhp and 320 Nm could be retained while a new 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol is expected to debut in the SUV as well.