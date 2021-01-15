2021 Mahindra Scorpio To Be Launched This Year – 5 Things To Know

After almost two decades, Mahindra is all set to launch a new-gen model for the Scorpio, and it is expected to be launched in India between April – June this year

Originally launched back in 2002, the Scorpio is long due for a generational update, and it looks like Mahindra is finally ready to introduce a new-gen model for the SUV after almost two decades. The next-gen Scorpio is expected to be launched in the first half of this year. The updated mid-size SUV has already been spied on test a host of times, however, covered in camouflage.

Mahindra is yet to confirm the news, however, the test mules have helped us gather a lot of information about the SUV. That being said, here is a list of the 5 things you must know about the upcoming next-gen Scorpio, take a look –

1. Platform

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will be built on a slightly modified version of the body-on-ladder setup. The third-gen chassis is also being used by the new-gen Mahindra Thar, and it will improve the mid-size SUV’s performance, off-road capabilities as well as its safety quotient.

2. External Design

The next-gen Scorpio will be larger in size, which will help Mahindra offer more cabin space. That being said, the updated car is expected to feature evolutionary design changes. The test mules have been spotted with a long bonnet, larger bumpers, and a bigger front grille with a 5-slat design.

The next-gen Scorpio could get projector headlights with LED DRLs, as well as LED tail lamps. The ‘Scorpio’ lettering will likely be placed on the tailgate of the car, while test mules also suggest a low loading lip.

3. Powertrains

The next-generation Scorpio is expected to be offered with two engine options – a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel as well as a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol unit. These are the same engines that perform duties on the 2020 Thar, but will likely be tuned to offer slightly more power. The transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 6-speed auto.

4. Interior Design

Inside the cabin, the new-gen Scorpio is expected to undergo significant changes. The dashboard will be completely new, along with an updated instrument cluster and steering wheel. In addition, the seats will get premium upholstery, and the third-row will feature front-facing seats.

5. Expected Price & Rivals

The next-gen Scorpio is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, which will see it put up against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, among other similarly priced SUVs.