2021 Mahindra Scorpio Sting Low-Spec Variant Spied Revealing Details

2021 Mahindra Scorpio Sting is expected to launch by the middle of next year and it will have a redesigned exterior and interior

Mahindra & Mahindra has plans to launch a slew of new products in 2021 as the second generation XUV500 is expected to be the first one to arrive early next year. It could be followed by the next-gen Scorpio. The homegrown auto major has the Bolero and Scorpio as two of its top-selling vehicles in the Indian market for many years, and the Scorpio is definitely due a big upgrade considering the rise in competition.

Recently, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio was caught on camera in the outskirts of Coimbatore and it appears to be a low-end variant featuring 17-inch steel wheels. Courtesy of the spy images, we could also get a peek of the inside showing the dual-tone brown and black interior along with seats upholstered in leather while adjustable headrests for the front seats could also be seen.

The seats look more body-hugging compared to the existing model and rear bench does not have provision for the cup holder in the middle. While the interior in the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 is a radical departure compared to the model on sale, the test mule indicates the presence of a regular cabin that will be more of an evolution in the upcoming Scorpio.

From the spy pictures, we could notice the same chunky steering wheel that will obviously have mounted control, dual-pod analogue instrument cluster, rotary dials for AC control, and six-speed stick shifter in piano black trim. According to the spotter, the prototype had a second-row bench seat arrangement without having a third row but the driver told him it would be a seven-seater.

He also said the prototype had provision for the sunroof. Internally codenamed Z101, the next-generation Mahindra Scorpio is underpinned by a new ladder-frame chassis and is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 155 PS, and is connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

We do expect it to get a new 2.0-litre petrol engine debuted in the Thar in a different state of tune. On the outside, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio has redesigned front grille with vertical slats but the headlamps are not yet production-ready. It will likely have bigger proportions than the existing model as well with the signature tall pillars ensuring a roomy cabin and a restyled rear end along with ‘Sting’ badge at rear.