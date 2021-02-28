2021 Mahindra Scorpio Interiors Captured In New Spy Shots

The new-gen Scorpio is expected to be launched after the new-gen XUV500’s debut in the country, and will rival the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta

First launched back in 2002, the Scorpio hasn’t received a generational update in its entirety, but Mahindra is finally ready to introduce a new-gen model for the SUV after almost two decades of being on sale. The next-gen Scorpio has been spied on test a range of times in the past, but this time around, spy shots of the SUV’s cabin have surfaced on the web, revealing some crucial information about the next-gen Scorpio’s interiors.

The test mule features a brand new steering wheel with chrome inserts and mounted controls. The steering wheel looks much more premium than the one seen on the current model. Apart from that, the AC vent and the engine start-stop button can also be seen on the right of the steering wheel. The car seems to feature an analogue tachometer, but the speedo is not visible.

Another spy shot hinted that the next-gen Scorpio’s range-topping variant will be equipped with a sunroof. While it might not be a panoramic unit as seen on other mid-size SUVs, the addition of a sunroof will surely help attract Mahindra attract more buyers sinc it is one of the hottest trends right now.

On the feature front, the new-gen Scorpio is expected to be equipped with a larger touchscreen infotainment system than the current model’s 6.5-inch unit, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, dual-barrel LED headlamps, multiple airbags, vehicle stability management, as well as connected car tech.

Under the hood of the new Scorpio is expected to be the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine that perform duties on the Mahindra Thar. However, it is yet to be seen if the powertrains will be offer in the same state of tune as the off-roader. On the Mahindra Thar, the oil burner puts out 130 PS of max power, while the TGDi petrol motor has a peak power output of 150 PS.

Transmission options on the Scorpio likely include a 6-speed MT as well as an optional automatic. Mahindra will likely also re-introduce the 4WD drivetrain on the top-spec trims of the SUV. That said, the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio is set to be launched in the country this year itself.