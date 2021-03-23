2021 Mahindra Scoprio To Get Sunroof, XUV500 To Get Panoramic Sunroof

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will put up against the likes of the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus, while the new-gen Scorpio will rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

Mahindra is currently working on introducing generational updates for at least two of its cars this year – the XUV500 as well as the Scorpio. Both the SUVs have been on sale in their respective first-gen avatars since inception. However, the new-gen versions of both the SUVs have been continuously spied on test n number of times in the past one year or so.

The most recent set of spy shots featured test mules of both the SUVs being tested together, and the images revealed some crucial information about the two cars. The camouflaged test mule of the Scorpio was equipped with an electric sunroof, while the XUV500 prototype featured a large panoramic sunroof.

Previous spy shots of the upcoming next-gen XUV500 revealed that it will be equipped with a range of feel-good features like a free-standing Mercedes-Benz-inspired dual-screen dashboard that includes a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system, placed in a joint housing.

Other features expected to be offered on the next-gen XUV500 include an electronic parking brake with auto hold, up to seven airbags, as well as level-1 autonomous driving aids like automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and more. The SUV could be offered with both 6- and 7-seat layouts.

On the other hand, the previously spied prototypes of the new-gen Scorpio featured a new steering wheel with chrome inserts and mounted controls. Apart from that, the Scorpio test mule was seen running on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 245/65 section tyres. The spied car also came equipped with new roof rails, a shark fin antenna, projector headlamps, new LED tail lamps, a rear spoiler and a high mounted stop lamp.

Powering the two SUVs could be the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engines that perform duties on the Mahindra Thar. However, the engines on the new XUV500 and Scorpio will be offered in a higher state of tune in all likelihood. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer.