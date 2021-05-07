2021 Mahindra Bolero – Top 5 Things You Need To Know

The 2021 Mahindra Bolero is expected to launch in India in the coming months, and here, we’ve listed five things you should know about it

Mahindra & Mahindra has a lot of new car launches lined up for the Indian market, including the XUV700, next-generation Scorpio, Bolero Neo, and two electric cars – eXUV300 and eKUV100. Apart from these, the manufacturer was silently working on an update for the Bolero (not Bolero Neo) for 2021.

Although not much is known about the upcoming Bolero update, it is expected to go on sale very soon. Here, we have listed the top five things you should know about the soon-to-launch 2021 Mahindra Bolero.

Changes

The biggest change on the 2021 Bolero is the availability of dual-tone exterior paint options. A spy picture of the updated MUV shows a model with red paintwork on the bonnet, roof, pillar, etc, while the bumper has been painted grey. The headlamps seem to be slightly restyled, which should help keep things fresh. The interior will likely remain unchanged as well.

History

Mahindra Bolero was first launched in the Indian market back in August 2000, and in March 2007, the MUV got its first major update. In September 2011, the Bolero received another major update, and in September 2016, it got a new sub-4-metre variant named ‘Bolero Power Plus’. In September 2019, Mahindra discontinued the regular Bolero and only the Bolero Power Plus remained on sale. In April 2020, the manufacturer updated the Bolero with new styling and a BS6-compliant engine, and the ‘Power Plus’ moniker was dropped.

Engine

Mahindra Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 diesel engine, which generates a peak power of 76 PS and a maximum torque of 210 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels. The powertrain of the Bolero is expected to remain unchanged after the update.

Expected price

The price of the Bolero currently ranges from Rs. 8.40 lakh to Rs. 9.39 lakh. We expect the 2021 model to be only slightly more expensive, likely with the starting price of around Rs. 8.55 lakh, going all the way up to Rs. 9.6 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Expected Launch date

The updated Bolero is expected to launch around mid-2021, i.e., likely in a month or two. In the Indian market, the Mahindra MUV doesn’t have any direct rivals, but one can consider Maruti Ertiga and Renault Triber to be its closest competitors.