2021 Mahindra Bolero Spied Undisguised With Dual-Tone Colour Scheme

2021 Mahindra Bolero gets a two-tone red and grey paint scheme along with tweaks to the headlamp cluster

Mahindra & Mahindra is working on a slew of new vehicles for the Indian market. Chief among which the W601 SUV’s production name was officially revealed to be the XUV700. Recently, the homegrown UV manufacturer filed trademarks for XUV400, XUV100, XUV900 and so on sparking speculations surrounding what they might turn out to be.

The company was also spotted testing the new generation Scorpio and it could follow the debut of the XUV700 slated for unveiling in the July to September 2020 period with petrol and diesel engine options; manual and automatic transmissions; and an optional all-wheel-drive system. The facelifted TUV300 will be launched carrying the Bolero Neo nameplate as well.

Mahindra also has the XUV300 based electric SUV in the pipeline. The brand has the Bolero as one of its longest-serving nameplates in the domestic market as it has been in production since 2000. Highly popular amongst rural customers for its sturdiness and workhorse nature, the Bolero is definitely due an update and the first undisguised spy pictures have appeared on the internet.



The Bolero, as well as the Scorpio, is the most consistent volume seller for Mahindra. The updated 2021 Mahindra Bolero gets cosmetic changes, which includes a new two-tone paint scheme. The contrast red colour has been applied to the bonnet, pillars, and roof while grey colour is given to the grille surrounds, bumper and faux skid plate.

The headlamps have also been tweaked while the signature vertical grille slats remain. The rectangular-shaped Outside Rear View Mirrors are done up in black colour. We do not expect any mechanical changes to accompany this minor update as it will continue to use the 1.5-litre three-cylinder mHawk75 turbocharged oil-burner producing a maximum power output of 75 bhp at 3,600 rpm.

It delivers a peak torque of 210 Nm at 1,600 rpm and is claimed to have a fuel economy of 16.7 kmpl. The powertrain is linked only with a five-speed manual transmission. Just a few days ago, Mahindra increased the prices of the Bolero range by up to Rs. 26,005. It currently costs between Rs. 8.40 lakh and Rs. 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).