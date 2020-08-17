2021 Lexus LX 570 Adds Limited Edition ‘Inspiration Series’ To Its Range

Lexus LX 570, the brand’s flagship SUV, has been updated for Model Year 2021, and a new ‘Inspiration Series’ has been added to the range

After the addition of ‘Black Edition’ variants to its car models, Toyota has now shifted its focus onto its luxury car wing, Lexus. The brand has unveiled the MY2021 Lexus LX 570 Inspiration Series, which is a limited production model (just 500 units).

The 2021 LX 570 Inspiration Series gets a lot of blacked-out elements on the exterior, including the 21-inch wheels, the front grille, window outlining, door handles, and even the badges. The faux air vents housing the fog lamps are also blacked-out, and lights (fog lamps, headlights, and taillights) feature smoked lenses. Exterior paint options include ‘Black Onyx’ as standard and ‘Pearl White’ as an option.

Inside the cabin, we see an all-black interior theme, with brown inserts on the dash, steering wheel, and door panels. The seats are made of black semi-aniline leather and get sporty red accents. We also see some red leather on the door panels, along with a black headliner, which further add to the luxurious feel of the SUV. Overall, the exterior design is still a bit quirky (typical of Lexus cars), but the interior styling is simply brilliant.

Other than that, the regular 2021 Lexus LX 570 also gets a few upgrades, including a new exterior paint option (Nori Green), a new interior leather colour (Glazed Caramel), and Amazon Alexa Connectivity. The optional sports package has also been updated with a new body kit for the front and rear fascia, and a new front grille. The rest of the package is carried forward from the previous model, and includes an additional faux rear diffuser and body-coloured ORVMs with chrome embellishments.

The Lexus LX 570 is available in two configurations – two-row (five-seater) and three-row (eight-seater) – and the ‘Inspiration Series’ is based on the three-row model. Interestingly, there is no difference in dimensions between the two-row and three-row models, both being 5,080mm long, 1,981mm wide, and 1,910mm high with a 2,844mm long wheelbase.

There is only one engine option available on the Lexus LX SUV, a 5.7-litre V8 petrol engine. This motor can generate a peak power and torque of 388 PS and 546 Nm, respectively, and comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system with a limited-slip centre differential. The pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but the US launch is expected to happen soon.