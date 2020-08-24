2021 Lexus ES Sedan Gets AWD System & Black Line Limited Trim

The Lexus ES range has been expanded for 2021 with a limited edition Black Line trim and the RS 250 gains an all-wheel-drive system

Lexus has revealed the 2021 ES luxury sedan with an all-wheel-drive configuration. The Lexus ES 250 AWD version derives power from a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine found in the ES Hybrid. However, lacking the hybrid technology, it develops a maximum power output of 203 horsepower as against 215 horsepower in the hybrid version. It is claimed to have a fuel consumption of approximately 12 kmpl.

The AWD system used in the Lexus ES 250 can also be found in the Toyota Avalon as part of its 2021 MY update and is the first Lexus ES to do so for 2021. The Japanese manufacturer has managed to eke more out of the ES 250’s powertrain as it is more fuel economical than the front-wheel-driven ES, which is equipped with a 3.5-litre V6 engine capable of 26 mpg (approximately 11 kmpl).

In a similar fashion to the ES FWD, the ES 250 AWD is offered in the F Sport trim with tuned mechanicals. For instance, it features grippier tyres, sportier suspension setup, blackened exterior bits, 19-inch wheels, etc. The ES series has been expanded courtesy of the limited edition Black Line variant with notable visual changes.

Its production has been limited to just 1,500 units and is presented in Ultrasonic Blue Mica, Obsidian, and Ultra White colour schemes. As you might have guessed, it gains a dark theme with black lip spoiler, black-finished wheels, black mirror caps while retaining the dual-tone white and black cabin theme as in the F Sport variant.

A unique feature in the 2021 Lexus ES Black Line is the addition of two-piece luggage set designed by Zero Halliburton and it comprises of a 22.0-inch regular carry on bag and a 26.0-inch travel case. The new ES range has a starting price of $39,900 (Rs. 29.89 lakh).

It goes all the way up to $45,100 (Rs. 33.79 lakh )for the Luxury trim and the F Sport is priced at $45,700 (Rs. 34.24 lakh) while the Ultra Luxury costs $48,900 (Rs. 36.64 lakh). The limited edition Black Line model costs $46,550 and it can be had only with a front-wheel-drive layout.