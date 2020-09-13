2021 Land Rover Defender Hard Top is developed by SVO (Special Vehicle Operations) and it can be had in 90 and 110 versions

The latest generation Land Rover Defender has been critically acclaimed among the enthusiasts and purists in particular and the luxury off-roader has received changes for 2021. As part of expanding the range, it has gained a new Hard Top LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle) developed by JLR’s in-house performance specialists, SVO (Special Vehicle Operations).

It can be had in 90 and 110 versions with prices starting from £35,820 (Rs. 33.67 lakh) excluding tax. In comparison to the standard version of the Defender, the Hard Top LCV comes can be optioned out with first-row jump seats as three occupants can be seated. This leads to a massive space for load area at 1,355 litres in the 90 version and up to 2,059 litres in the longer 110 model.

The Hard Top name was previously used back in the ’50s for the Series 1 model without middle- and final-row seats and the latest variant follows the same strategy. Land Rover engineers have found clever ways of using the vehicle space as it comes with lashing points to the load floor, fixed height load partition with necessary hooks, lovable underfloor storage, heavy duty rubber mats, etc.

It also gains trunk illumination and a dedicated utility panel. The LCV has a ground clearance of 291 mm and the water wading depth is at 900 mm. It has approach angle of 38 degrees, departure angle of 40 degrees and breaker angle of 28 degrees in the Defender 110 version. The 2021 Land Rover Defender Hard Top is powered by host of inline six-cylinder diesel engines.

Moreover, many modification packages are also on offer along with suspension choices. The shorter Defender 90 is finally headed to the United States with better breakover angle and maneuverability. The First Edition could also be on sale in 2021 alongside Defender X-Dynamic trim that slots between the base Defender and the top-spec Defender X with exterior updates.

The X-Dynamic comes with glossy black wheel arches and rocker panels, Silicon Satin skid plates and Robustec synthetic seats. The Defender 90 is 17.2 inches shorter than the 110 and it can be had in five- or six-seat options. The 110 is more suited for family buyers who intend to go off-roading as well and is offered with front bench seat and optional rear jump seats.