2021 Land Rover Defender 90 Goes On Sale; Priced From Rs. 76.57 Lakh

2021 Land Rover Defender 90 is offered with a six-seater layout and can be had in one of the three powertrain choices

Jaguar Land Rover India has today announced the commencement of sales of Defender 90 in the domestic market and it has a starting price of Rs. 76.57 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It comes on the back of good reception for the Defender 110, which has a starting price of Rs. 83.38 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The 90 version has been made available in three engine choices.

One is a 2.0-litre petrol unit delivering 296 horsepower and 400 Nm of peak torque, a 3.0-litre petrol pumps out 394 horsepower and 550 Nm and the range-topping 3.0-litre diesel kicks out 296 horsepower and 650 Nm. Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said:

“Demand for Defender 110 continues to be strong and introduction of Defender 90 will further enhance the appeal of Defender and the Land Rover brand. We are extremely excited to introduce the epitome of iconic Land Rover design, the Defender 90. It is the toughest and most capable Land Rover ever made and provides new age connectivity with unstoppable off-road performance.”

The 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 comes with a six-seater layout made possible by the front central jump seat arrangement. The interior boasts a number of advanced features and technologies including the British brand’s Pivi infotainment system, back-up battery for always-on responses, OTA updates to ensure the latest software at all times, etc.

It also gets a configurable Terrain Response system, which allows for fine-tuning the vehicle’s setup based on the driver’s preference and to suit the precise off-road conditions. The Terrain Response 2 system also features a new Wade programme that helps in optimising vehicle systems accordingly when driven through water.

The new Land Rover Defender 90 is available in Defender and X-Dynamic variants in S, SE and HSE Specification Packs while the Defender X is also on sale. Customers can personalize their vehicles individually in more ways ‘than any previous Land Rover’ with four Accessory Packs: the Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban Packs, giving each Defender a distinct character with a specially selected range of enhancements.