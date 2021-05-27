2021 KTM RC200 & RC390 Launch Around July In India

2021 KTM RC 200 and RC 390 are expected to launch in the coming months while the official bookings could begin soon as well

KTM AG has been working on a slew of new launches as the next generation Duke 125, Duke 250, RC 200 and RC 390 have been spotted testing in recent times. The Duke 125 received a big upgrade towards the closure of last year in India and the new-gen RC200 was spied undisguised a few months ago as well fuelling further launch speculations.

The Austrian brand’s local division appears to be gearing up to launch the all-new RC 200 and RC 390 around July or August this year. The unofficial reservations have reportedly commenced and the easing of the health crisis currently in its second wave may impact the launch timeline a bit but nevertheless, we expect official bookings to begin in the coming weeks.

The new generation KTM RC 200 and RC 390 have been subjected to a number of changes as the design overhaul and ergonomic updates may transform the duo into a touring friendly package. Besides redesigned headlamps with unique LED Daytime Running Lights, they get larger fairing and new body panels.

The fuel tank capacity appears to be larger as well allowing for more touring range and thus increased saddle hour. The LED tail lamps and seats are brand new as well while the rider in the test prototypes sat a little deeper than usual. The low set handlebar positioning of the existing supersport motorcycles will be no more as KTM has opted for a more upright relaxed setup.

The footpegs aren’t aggressively rearward set either giving the rider a more relaxed triangle. Mechanically, we can expect big changes courtesy of the updated trellis frame and new sub-frame. Both will more likely gain an updated instrument cluster and the new RC 390, in particular, could get a new TFT unit and a quickshifter.

As for the performance, the existing 200 cc and 373 cc powertrains will be retained with more or less similar power and torque rating. They will be linked with a six-speed transmission and a dual-channel ABS system will be standard. The 2021 KTM RC 200 could be priced around Rs. 2.15 lakh while the RC 390 may cost around Rs. 2.81 lakh (ex-showroom).