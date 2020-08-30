2021 KTM RC 390 Rendered Based On Spy Shots

The updated KTM RC 390 is expected to be revealed globally by the end of this year, and could be launched in the following months

The KTM RC 390 is one of the most popular motorcycles that the Austrian manufacturer retails in the Indian market as of now, and is currently the flagship bike under KTM’s RC sub-branding in the country. It was previously reported that KTM is working on updating the motorcycle, since camouflaged test mules of the new RC 390 started appearing.

Now, IAB’s digital artist Shoeb Kalania has envisioned the 2021 KTM RC 390, and created a rendering of the motorcycle based on the spy shots spotted previously. The spy shots suggested that KTM will be redesigning the front-end of the RC 390, and this rendering also sports a new front fascia.

The fully-faired sports bike is expected to get a larger LED headlamp, similar to what has been seen on other KTM bikes like the 390 Adventure or even the 390 Duke. The headlamps will be integrated with LED DRLs, while the turn indicators will be placed on the front fairing itself.

The rendering suggests that KTM will carry over the RC 390’s fuel tank, while the rear-end will be slightly tweaked. The high-rise tail seems to be bobbed, and features a new tail lamp, which will possibly be an LED unit. Thee exhaust, as well as the split-seat design is the same as the current KTM RC 390.

We do not expect any changes to the sports bike’s motor. With that being said, the KTM RC 390 makes use of the same 373.3 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder motor as the 390 Duke and the 390 Adventure. The said engine puts out 45 PS of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque, and is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM could reveal the updated RC 390 to the world by the end of this year, and launch it some time next year. As of now, the current KTM RC 390 is priced from Rs 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and puts up against the TVS Apache RR 310 as well as other similarly priced bikes like Honda CB300R and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.