2021 KTM 390 Adventure & 250 Adventure Launched In Malaysia

The KTM 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure are currently available in India at a starting price of Rs 3.04 lakh and Rs 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively

The adventure tourer motorcycle segment is gaining popularity by the day, and it looks like this is not only the case in India. Manufacturers continue to introduce affordable adventure tourers, making this space accessible to more and more buyers. KTM entered the mass-market adventure tourer segment in January this year, with the launch of the 390 Adventure, which was followed by the addition of the slightly more affordable 250 Adventure, introduced just over a month ago.

Now, KTM has launched these two motorcycles in the Malaysian market as well, with the 250 Adventure priced from RM 21,500 i.e. INR 3.9 lakh, and its elder sibling 390 Adventure starting from RM 30,800, which roughly translates to Rs 5.58 lakh in Indian currency. It should be noted that these prices do not include road tax, insurance and registration.

Powering the Malaysian-spec 250 Adventure is a 248.8 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that belts out 30 PS of maximum power at 9000 rpm, along with 24 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm. On the other hand, the 390 Adventure makes use of a 373 cc single cylinder liquid-cooled motor that puts out 43.5 PS of maximum power at 9000 rpm and has a peak torque rating of 37 Nm at 7000 rpm. Both the bikes are offered with a 6-speed transmission.

The bikes share the same ultra-lightweight yet extremely stable trellis frame, and get a die-cast, open-lattice swingarm – which is also the signature element of the KTM Adventure range. The suspension setup on the 390 Adventure consists of WP Apex USD forks up front with 170 mm travel, coupled to a pre-load and rebound adjustable monoshock at the rear with 177 mm travel.

While the front suspension setup on the 250 Adventure is the same as the 390 Adventure, it is non-adjustable on the smaller bike. Also, the rear monoshock is adjustable only for preload on the quarter-litre adventure motorcycle. The 390 Adventure weighs 172 kg, while the 250 Adventure is 2 kgs lighter than its elder sibling. Both the bikes have an 855 mm seat height.

While the 390 Adventure comes with a full-colour TFT-LCD instrument cluster, the 250 Adventure gets a monochrome LCD display. Besides this, the 250 Adventure also doesn’t get the 390’s quickshifter, traction control and cornering ABS.