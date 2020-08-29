2021 Kia Stinger Revealed With More Tech & Updated Powertrains

The 2021 Kia Stinger will be launched in South Korea in the third quarter of 2020, while sales in other global markets will follow soon

The Kia Stinger is a high-performance fastback sedan that is fairly popular in foreign markets like South Korea, North America etc, and now, the carmaker has updated the sedan for the 2021 model year. The update includes new features, improved safety tech as well as updated powertrains.

The styling updates include slightly updated LED headlamps and LED tail lights, two new alloy wheel designs as well as two new exterior packages. The new Dark Package includes gloss black Stinger emblem, black diffuser surround, black muffler tips, while the Black Package comes equipped with 19-inch matte black wheels, a trunk lid lip spoiler, blacked-out mirror caps and side fender trim. However, the overall design of the car remains the same.

Also, the updated car features new interior trim, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a fully digital HD 7-inch ‘Supervision’ cluster. In addition, the Stinger now gets connected-car tech, which will include access to features like remote engine start system and even seat heating and ventilation.

Kia has also equipped the 2021 Stinger with a set of new driver assistance features including Safe Exit Warning, Blind-Spot View Monitor with a wider viewing angle, Lane Follow Assist, Highway Driving Assist, and Rear Occupant Alert as well.

The Stinger now gets a slightly improved 3.3-liter TGDi V6 turbo-petrol engine that comes with an Electronic Variable Exhaust Valve system, which puts out 3 hp more than before, and now has a maximum power output of 368 hp, while the peak torque output is rated at 510 Nm.

The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine has also been carried over from the outgoing model. The said unit is rated at 252 hp/353 Nm. The transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard across the range. Kia has confirmed that the updated Stinger will be lost in the company’s home country in the third quarter of 2020, while launch in other countries will follow soon.