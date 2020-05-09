2021 Kia Stinger Facelift Spied; Could Get More Power And New Features

Along with the cosmetic updates, the 2021 Kia Stinger could get an uprated 3.3-litre turbo V6 engine and a new 2.5-litre inline four-cylinder engine

The Stinger has been around in the international markets since 2017 and despite its sporty performance characteristics, the sedan could not garner volumes as expected. However, it does not stop Kia from improvising on the existing package as a facelift is being prepared. The four-door sedan’s test mule has been spied revealing the possible exterior details.

The South Korean auto major did not conceal the whole prototype as only the front fascia, parts of side profile and rear end were disguised. The test mule has a headlight cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights in similar styling to the existing model but we expect changes to them. While the bonnet structure could remain identical, the bumper, fenders, and tail lamps could see revisions.

The disguised doors, trunk gate, rear quarter panels and bodywork suggest that there could be mild updates to them as well. Besides the cosmetic changes, the facelifted Kia Stinger could see a revised powertrain lineup. The existing 3.3-litre turbo V6 engine could see performance updates and increase in power and torque outputs in the updated sedan.

It currently generates 365 horsepower and 510 Nm of peak torque and it will reportedly be increased by 15 horsepower and 18 Nm. The smaller 2.0-litre four-cylinder inline petrol engine could be uprated as well as it may have an engine capacity of 2.5 litres. Just as the exterior and powertrain, the cabin is also expected to receive notable changes and addition of new features.

The interior will likely gain an all-digital instrument cluster replacing the existing analogue unit, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system derived from Telluride in place of the eight-inch unit, revised upholstery, connected features and so on. Reports say that the updated Stinger will hit the South Korean market around July.

Towards the end of this year, it will reach Europe as well as the United States. The rear-wheel-drive fastback sedan’s sales fortunes could improve with the advent of the facelift but the social and economic circumstances may hamper that as well.