2021 Kia Stinger Facelift Gets Upgraded Exterior And Cabin

2021 Kia Stinger will go on sale in the coming months in South Korea before reaching other markets later on

Kia Motors Corporation has revealed images of the facelifted Stinger for the international markets as it receives an updated exterior. The fastback sports sedan is said to have enhanced GT character in its new version with improved cabin quality. It gets the signature Tiger Nose front grille flanked by a new set of multifaceted reflector LED headlamps and LED DRLs.

They are darker as well as sharper compared to the outgoing model. At the back, new rear combination lamp displays have revised light signature covering the full width of the sedan and resembling the shape of the spoiler integrated into the boot lid. Additionally, turn signals are also new with a collection of 10 individual LED units each inspired by checkered flag.

The styling changes are a definite improvement over the design introduced three years ago as they add a modern touch to the sedan. With a wide degree of customisation options including larger wide-bore bright silver exhaust mufflers and rear diffuser, the 2021 Kia Stinger also gains a revised cabin design with use of higher quality materials and latest infotainment system from Kia’s parts bin.

Kia has also introduced new 18-inch and 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels alongside a new exterior shade. The ‘Dark Package’ brings glossy black diffuser surround, black wide-bore muffler tips, black finished Stinger emblem on the tailgate. For North America, the ‘Black Package’ adorns new 19-inch matte black lightweight wheels, new rear wing for trunk lid, blackened mirror caps and side fender trim.

The interior layout of the Kia Stinger remains the same but with subtle enhancements. The lower portion of the steering wheel gets metallic finish, as it matches the chrome bezel surrounding the seven-inch digital HD instrument cluster, frameless rear-view mirror, contrast stitches on the dashboard and doors, aluminium or carbon fibre trimmed centre console, updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with glossy black finish, new 64-colour mood lighting system, etc.

The third quarter of this year will see the debut of the 2021 Kia Stinger in South Korea before reaching other global markets and details on its new powertrain will be revealed soon. A new ‘Dark Brown’ monotone interior, with ultra-soft diamond quilted Nappa leather seats can be specified in Korea. Other markets get Nappa leather upholstery finished in Saturn Black, Red or Beige, and so on.