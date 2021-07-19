2021 Kia Sportage Starts Reaching Dealerships In South Korea

The fifth-gen Kia Sportage has started reaching dealerships in South Korea and is offered in two wheelbase options depending upon the region

The 2021 Kia Sportage broke covers earlier this year. The fifth-gen model was unveiled recently with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. However, it is only now that the 2021 Kia Sportage has started reaching the dealerships in South Korea. And these pictures reveal that the fifth-gen rendition of this crossover doesn’t look odd in flesh as well.

Beginning with its design, it dons the South-Korean brand’s United Influencing design language. The front face gets sharp details like the boomerang-shaped LED DRLs and Matrix LED headlamps. Also, the grille features a distinctive form, which doesn’t look out of place.

From the sides, the sharp lines and creases of the 2021 Sportage are good at giving a perspective of it being a bigger car. The beltline is finished in chrome, and the sloping roof makes it look sporty on the whole. Also, the Sportage sits on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, while the larger 18-inch and 19-inch units are available as an option.

Dimensions of the fifth-gen Sportage aren’t small either. It is 1,865 mm wide, 1,660 mm tall, and 4,660 mm long. With the measurements, it offers ample space on the inside. Also, the boot space is measured at 637 litres. In fact, it is the very first vehicle from Kia to be offered in two wheelbase options – Short Wheelbase and Long Wheelbase.

The interior of the 2021 Kia Sportage is modern too, and it goes well with the futuristic exterior. It features a 12-inch large curved display to perform the duties of the instrument console and infotainment unit. Moreover, the centre console houses soft-touch switches for climate control and a wireless phone charger.

For improved ride comfort, the 2021 Sportage comes with Electric Control Suspension. It also gets an electronic AWD system that switches power distribution depending upon the driving conditions. Other safety aids include Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Remote Smart Parking Assist, Blind-sport View Monitor, Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist and more. And it comes with driver & passenger airbags, side airbags, and low-side airbags.