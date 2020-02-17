2021 Kia Sorento SUV Unveiled Officially, Likely India-Bound

The fourth-generation Kia Sorento features a completely redesigned exterior and interior standing in line with flagship Telluride SUV

Kia has finally revealed the official pictures of its new generation Sorento SUV for global markets and they stand in line with the leaks and spy shots we showed you in recent weeks. The premium SUV will make its world premiere at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland on March 3. The 2021 Kia Sorento will subsequently be launched overseas during the course of the year however India launch could still be two years away as Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Honda CR-V rival.

It adorns a thoroughly upgraded exterior and interior along with adding of new equipment making it more upmarket than the outgoing model. The fourth-generation Kia Sorento gets cosmetic changes keeping it in sync with the flagship Telluride eight-seater SUV and for good measure. The front end comprises of a wider Tiger Nose black grille with chromed borders.

The sleeker LED headlamps flank the grille in a seamless fashion making the entire cluster well oriented and the LED Daytime Running Lights further enhance the visual stance. The busy front bumper has uniquely stacked fog lamps with wider air inlets and the wheelbase has been increased. The overhangs have also been shortened, besides sharper rear side windows, chrome window lines and silver trimmed C-pillar.

The rear has dual vertically stacked LED tail lamps, SORENTO written on the tailgate, Kia badge in the middle of the sharper bump, shark fin antenna, integrated spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp and a redesigned bumper. The interior of the new generation Kia Sorento features a restyled cabin with a larger horizontally positioned 10.12-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The layered dashboard has a mix of silver and chrome trims with the lower section finished in tan colour and the black on top along with ambient mood lighting. The leather-wrapped steering wheel has mounted controls and the instrument cluster is fully digital of 12.3-inch size. The centre console has large vertical AC vents flanking the climate control area.

The seats, door trim and front central armrest have tan leather finish as well. The technical specifications of the new-gen Kia Sorento will be revealed upon its debut and it will come with Eco Hybrid as the Optima. A 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 1.6-litre turbo petrol with 2WD or a 4WD option, a 2.2-litre diesel with an eight-speed DCT and 4WD option are expected to be on the cards.