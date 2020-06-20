2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid Develops 227 Hp; Gets A Suite Of Safety Features

2021 Kia Sorento gets a hybrid powertrain capable of 227 horsepower and 350 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission

Back in March, Kia unveiled the fourth generation Sorento digitally and it will be introduced in Europe in the third quarter of this year amidst much anticipation. It has recently been awarded ‘All-Wheel Drive Car of the Year 2020’ in Germany, as it was evaluated to be the best by Europe’s top-selling four-wheel-drive magazine, Auto Bold Allrad.

The new Sorento is offered in a wide engine range, powerful all-wheel drive system, latest driver assistance and safety technologies, as well as features pertaining to comfort, connectivity and convenience. It is the first SUV built on the South Korean brand’s new mid-range SUV platform, which is flexible enough to integrate electrified powertrains.

On the Old Continent, the 2021 Kia Sorento is made available with a choice of diesel or hybrid powertrains while a plug-in hybrid variant will also be part of the equation at a later date. The seven-seater also has one of the largest luggage compartments in its segment of up to 910 litres and features Nappa leather seat upholstery, fully-digital instrument cluster, Bose audio, a HUD, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO Connect, etc.

The fourth-gen Sorento gets a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine working in tandem with a Li-ion polymer battery pack and a 44.2 kW electric motor to produce a total system output of 227 horsepower and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission sending power to all the four wheels while an electrical device mounted on the transmission is said to allow full power of engine and motor in parallel with minimal energy loss.

The family hauler also comes with a 2.2-litre Diesel engine developing 199 hp and 440 Nm and is mated to a new eight-speed dual wet clutch auto. In select markets, a 2.5-litre turbo petrol engine will be offered kicking out 277 hp and 421 Nm and is paired with an eight-speed DCT.

Another key highlight is the suite of safety and assistive technologies such as Smart Cruise Control, Highway Driving Assist, Remote Smart Parking Assist, new ‘Terrain Mode’ with different response based on surface conditions, forward collision and avoidance assist, blind-spot monitoring, surround view monitor, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, adaptive cruise control, etc.