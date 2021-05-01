2021 Kia Sonet Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 6.79 Lakh

2021 Kia Sonet gets paddle shifter, new features in lower variants, brand’s new corporate logo and so on in its refreshed avatar

Kia India has today announced the launch of updated Sonet alongside its bigger sibling the Seltos in the domestic market. The sub-four-metre SUV gets new features pertaining to safety and connectivity and paddle shifters have also been introduced. The 2021 Kia Sonet HTX trim has been made available with automatic options as well – HTX 7DCT 1.0L petrol and HTX 6AT 1.5L diesel.

The updated Kia Sonet carries a starting price of Rs. 6.79 lakh for the entry-level HTE MT variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.25 lakh for the GTX+ AT trim (both prices, ex-showroom, pan India). Speaking on the launch, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said:

“The refreshed editions of Seltos and Sonet mark the first steps towards our transformation in India and reiterate our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products, services and their experiences with the brand. The evolving needs of the customers are at the heart of our product strategy.”

2021 Kia Sonet Engine Variant All India Price (Ex Showroom Prices in Lacs) Smartstream Petrol 1.2 HTE 5MT INR 6,79,000 HTK 5MT INR 7,79,000 HTK+ 5MT INR 8,65,000 G1.0T-GDI HTK+ 6iMT INR 9,79,000 HTX 6iMT INR 10,29,000 HTX 7DCT INR 10,99,000 HTX+ 6iMT INR 11,75,000 GTX+ 6iMT INR 12,19,000 GTX+ 7DCT INR 12,99,000 Diesel1.5 CRDi WGT HTE 6MT INR 8,35,000 HTK 6MT INR 9,29,000 HTK+ 6MT INR 9,89,000 HTX 6MT INR 10,49,000 HTX 6AT INR 11,29,000 HTX+ 6MT INR 11,99,000 Diesel1.5 CRDi VGT GTX+ 6MT INR 12,45,000 GTX+ 6AT INR 13,25,000

The South Korean auto major says the refreshed Sonet’s paddle shifters will help in quick gear shifts to enable “sportier and more responsive driving experience”. It is present in all automatic variants of the 2021 Sonet. As for the features list, the compact SUV gains segment-first rear door sunshade curtains and voice command for sunroof open and close functions.

Safety features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA) and Hill Assist Control (HAC) are now brought to the lower variants in the Sonet as well as the Seltos. In addition, multiple drive modes and traction modes are now available in the high-spec variants of the five-seater.

The lower variants of the 2021 Kia Sonet comes with features like an electric sunroof, smart key with push-button start, remote engine start, chromed out door handles and crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps this time around. It continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.