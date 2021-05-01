2021 Kia Sonet Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 6.79 Lakh

2021 Kia Sonet gets paddle shifter, new features in lower variants, brand’s new corporate logo and so on in its refreshed avatar
Kia India has today announced the launch of updated Sonet alongside its bigger sibling the Seltos in the domestic market. The sub-four-metre SUV gets new features pertaining to safety and connectivity and paddle shifters have also been introduced. The 2021 Kia Sonet HTX trim has been made available with automatic options as well – HTX 7DCT 1.0L petrol and HTX 6AT 1.5L diesel.
The updated Kia Sonet carries a starting price of Rs. 6.79 lakh for the entry-level HTE MT variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.25 lakh for the GTX+ AT trim (both prices, ex-showroom, pan India). Speaking on the launch, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said:
“The refreshed editions of Seltos and Sonet mark the first steps towards our transformation in India and reiterate our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products, services and their experiences with the brand. The evolving needs of the customers are at the heart of our product strategy.”
2021 Kia Sonet
Engine
Variant
All India
Price (Ex Showroom Prices in Lacs)
Smartstream
Petrol 1.2
HTE 5MT
INR 6,79,000
HTK 5MT
INR 7,79,000
HTK+ 5MT
INR 8,65,000
G1.0T-GDI
HTK+ 6iMT
INR 9,79,000
HTX 6iMT
INR 10,29,000
HTX 7DCT
INR 10,99,000
HTX+ 6iMT
INR 11,75,000
GTX+ 6iMT
INR 12,19,000
GTX+ 7DCT
INR 12,99,000
Diesel1.5
CRDi WGT
HTE 6MT
INR 8,35,000
HTK 6MT
INR 9,29,000
HTK+ 6MT
INR 9,89,000
HTX 6MT
INR 10,49,000
HTX 6AT
INR 11,29,000
HTX+ 6MT
INR 11,99,000
Diesel1.5
CRDi VGT
GTX+ 6MT
INR 12,45,000
GTX+ 6AT
INR 13,25,000
The South Korean auto major says the refreshed Sonet’s paddle shifters will help in quick gear shifts to enable “sportier and more responsive driving experience”. It is present in all automatic variants of the 2021 Sonet. As for the features list, the compact SUV gains segment-first rear door sunshade curtains and voice command for sunroof open and close functions.
Safety features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA) and Hill Assist Control (HAC) are now brought to the lower variants in the Sonet as well as the Seltos. In addition, multiple drive modes and traction modes are now available in the high-spec variants of the five-seater.
The lower variants of the 2021 Kia Sonet comes with features like an electric sunroof, smart key with push-button start, remote engine start, chromed out door handles and crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps this time around. It continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.