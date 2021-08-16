2021 Kia Seltos X-Line Officially Teased In India; Launch Soon

2021 Kia Seltos X-Line is expected to launch soon in India and it will more likely get dark-theme exterior and interior

Kia India has the Seltos as one of its top-selling models in the domestic market and is currently the second most sold mid-size SUV in the country. At the launch of the 2021 Seltos and Sonet a few months ago, Kia confirmed that a brand new vehicle would be introduced early next year while a recently leaked image suggests that the 2021 MY Carnival is also in the pipeline.

The South Korean auto major has today released a teaser image on its social media handles stating that ‘a new species of badass unleashing soon’ with the title Project X. This goes on to indicate that it would more likely be the X-Line variant. At the 2020 Auto Expo, Kia unveiled the X-Line Concept following its global premiere at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

However, compared to the US-spec version, the concept was certainly toned down. It had a matte grey paint scheme along with dark chrome surrounds for the front grille, glossy black bumper trim, closed-off fog lamp housings with bronze bordering, chrome applique running along the sideboards, alloy wheels similar to the GT-Line trim with a blacked-out treatment, etc.

At the back, a dark chrome bar connects the LED tail lamps and is accompanied by a glossy black bumper finish, a prominent faux scuff plate, bronze accents, Seltos badging across the tailgate, X-Line emblem on the front grille and doors, etc. The interior of the production Seltos X-Line could get a similar dark treatment with contrast highlights.

The equipment list could boast a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with Kia’s UVO Connect. With no performance changes, the 2021 Kia Seltos X-Line is expected to derive power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol developing a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm and a 1.5-litre four-pot diesel kicking out 115 PS and 250 Nm.

The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor pushes out 140 PS and 242 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmissions could be on offer. With black limited edition themes being appreciated by customers largely in recent times, the 2021 Kia Seltos X-Line could attract buyers wanting to have a unique take on the standard model.