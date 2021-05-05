2021 Kia Seltos – What Has Changed On The Updated Model?

Apart from the new logo, the updated Kia Seltos gets a new transmission option, new variants, and an updated features list

Kia recently updated the Seltos SUV in the Indian market, rejigging the variants and adding more features to select trims. The most noticeable change, however, is the new logo; Kia had revealed its new logo near the start of this year, and it has finally made its appearance on the Seltos (along with Sonet) in the Indian market.

Apart from that, the HTX+ 1.5L diesel AT variant has been discontinued, and two new variants have been added – HTK+ 1.5L petrol iMT and GTX (O) 1.4L petrol MT. On the HTK trim level, Kia has added wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, while the HTK+ trim now gets remote engine start feature, automatic climate control, and electric sunroof.

Safety features like electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, brake assist, and hill hold control, will now be available from HTX trim onwards (previously these were only available on the GT-Line models. Lastly, the GTX+ trim now offers paddle shifters on the petrol-DCT and diesel-AT models. Kia Seltos continues to offer three engine options, just like before.

The first option is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which can generate a peak power of 115 PS and a maximum torque of 144 Nm. This motor can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox, a CVT, or a newly-added 6-speed iMT (only available on HTK+ trim).

The second one is a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine, capable of developing 115 PS and 250 Nm. It is available with two transmission options – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The last engine option is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit, which belts out 140 PS and 242 Nm. It comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The price of Kia Seltos now ranges from Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, the SUV competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti S-Cross, Renault Duster, and Nissan Kicks. The upcoming Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun will also rival the Seltos when they launch.