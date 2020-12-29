2021 Kia Rio Launched In The US With Cosmetic Updates & Added Tech

2021 Kia Rio gets subtle exterior updates and is powered by a 1.6-litre engine producing 120 horsepower and 152 Nm

The updated version of the Kia Rio has ben available in the international markets for a few months now and it has finally entered the United States market. By being a mid-life update, the exterior changes are fairly minimalistic to give a refreshed vibe to the range but they are welcoming nevertheless. Just as in the Euro-spec version, it features revisions to the front fascia.

The 2021 Kia Rio gets a revised front grille and updated central air inlet with new mesh pattern. Other highlights are sleek headlamps, sporty character lines, busy bumper, wraparound LED tail lamps, sculpted boot, raked windshield, blackened B pillars, etc. It is worth noting that the Rio is offered in sedan as well as hatchback guises in the foreign markets.

The updated Kia Rio range is priced from $16,050 as it sees an increase of $200. On the inside, it comes with a larger eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The base LX variant gets a 3.5-inch instrument cluster display, 15-inch steel wheels, four speaker audio system, power windows and an air conditioning system.



Moving up the range, the 2021 Kia Rio S costing at $16,690 gains rear USB charging port, front centre armrest, cruise control, keyless entry, car alarm, and so on. For an addition of $1,800, it can be had with a technology package which enables a host of new features including automatic climate control, LED headlamps, Sirius satellite radio, 4.2-inch instrument display, push button start/stop, split folding rear seat and 15-inch alloy wheels.

It also offers driver assistive systems like Lane Following Assist, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Rear Occupant Alert and Forward Collision Avoidance with Pedestrian Detection. The five-door Rio hatchback has gained similar updates as the sedan but its prices start from $16,990 for the S trim.



Across the range, the 2021 Kia Rio is powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine. It generates a maximum power output of 120 horsepower and 152 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a CVT automatic transmission only.