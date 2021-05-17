2021 Kia K9 Facelift Unveiled With A Redesigned Exterior

2021 Kia K9 gets sleeker headlamps with DRLs, redesigned front grille and bumper, full-width LED tail lamps, etc

With the increasing popularity of SUVs and crossovers, automakers are being forced to retire their sedans mainly in the developed markets. Kia announced that the K900 and Cadenza would not return for 2021MY in the United States due to low sales numbers earlier this year. The Cadenza, also known as K8, is available internationally with a new generation while the K900 lives on through a mid-life update.

Despite being a mid-cycle makeover, the changes to the exterior are fairly significant. In its home market of South Korea, the flagship sedan is sold as the K9 and the facelift has its pictures released officially giving us all the details about the cosmetic revisions. The 2021 Kia K9 comes with a redesigned front fascia that will help in expanding the lifespan.

It is equipped with a larger hexagonal front grille section with thick chrome surrounds and V-shaped chrome inserts. The sleeker headlamps look to have been inspired by Volvos with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. The updated front bumper possesses a wide lower intake covering the entire width and air intakes can be seen on its edges.

The design updates do give a cleaner overall look to the full-sized sedan and the rear features a full-width LED tail lamp setup adding more modernity and the license plate is repositioned to the bumper. Dual exhaust pipes with chrome tips give a sporty vibe to the 2021 Kia K9 while chromed window line, 19-inch wheels, new corporate badge, and shark fin antenna are other notable features.

The official debut will be hosted in the coming weeks and 4X badge at the trunk lid indicates a possible top-spec all-wheel-drive variant. The outgoing model comprises a 3.3-litre T-GDi V6 developing 370 PS and 510 Nm, a 3.8 naturally-aspirated V6 with 315 PS and 397 Nm, and a 5.0-litre V8 with 425 PS and 520 Nm.

The engines are linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to only the rear wheels or all four wheels. It is worth noting that Hyundai introduced the updated Grandeur sedan only a few days ago in Korea.