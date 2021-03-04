2021 Kia K8 Luxury Sedan Interior Images & Details Revealed

2021 Kia K8 boasts of a 14-speaker Meridian audio, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, etc

Kia has revealed official details of the new K8’s interior along with the pictures and the sedan acts as a replacement to the K7 (or Cadenza in the US). The South Korean auto major highlights that the cabin has been designed to deliver “new standards” in automotive quality giving a lounge-like feel and every element has been incorporated with “high-end luxury” in mind with detailed wooden materials.

The 2021 Kia K8 is the first model across the globe to carry the brand’s simplified new logo and it can be seen embossed on the new steering wheel. The interior carries a dark dual-tone theme with a panoramic curved display linking a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. The clean display looks modern elevating the minimalistic approach.

The bottom portion of the swooping curved display has the infotainment system and AC control operated via touchpad, which allows for the switching of operation modes between two systems with a centrally located button. The centre console features wood-based cupholders and glossy soft-touch switches sitting on a raised profile alongside the shift-by-wire transmission dial.

The K8 is also the first Kia to feature a 14-speaker Meridian audio system. The use of dark wooden surfaces is complemented by exposed high-quality metals and the intricate “diamond lattice design” on the outside is carried into the interior. The luxury sports sedan also boasts of Napa leather seat upholstery with a quilted finish on the side door panels and body-hugging seats.

Kia calls its ambient lighting on the door trims and dash as ‘Star Cloud’ due to its glittering nature. The brand has not revealed the performance details of the new K8 yet and it will go on sale in its home market of Korea in the coming months before expanding its reach to international markets.

The exterior has a striking appeal with a frameless Tiger Nose grille a diamond lattice design, a sporty front bumper, standalone turn indicators, dynamic body lines, a large greenhouse, horizontal LED tail lamps wrapping around, etc as the styling inspiration has been taken from “yachts” sailing across calm waters.