2021 Kia K5 Sedan Offered With Interest-Free Loan In The US

The 2021 Kia K5 is offered with a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 290 hp

Kia launched the new-generation version for the Optima midsize sedan in the United States in mid-2020, and the new-gen model came to be known as the K5, ditching the previous ‘Optima’ nameplate that the Korean carmaker used for the car since 2000. The sedan originally adopted the K5 name in South Korea in 2010, and the US has finally joined.

While the name has great importance in how the car is perceived as, it looks like the name isn’t the only thing that’ll be attracting more buyers. Kia is currently offering an irresistible offer with the K5, which will certainly help the brand attract a lot of takers. The 2021 Kia K5 is now available with an interest-free loan.

What’s even better is that all trims level of the Kia K5 are eligible for this offer. This is actually the first time that Kia has ever offered this deal for the Korean sedan, and it’s pretty obvious that you can save a lot financing the car instead. Powering the car is a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine that puts out 180 hp of maximum power, along with 264 Nm of peak torque.

Also available on the top-end GT trim is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that generates 290 hp at 5,800 rpm and 422 Nm torque that is delivered between 1,650 – 4,000 rpm. An 8-speed automatic gearbox is standard across the range, while the range-topping GT variant gets an 8-speed dual clutch auto.

Some of the car’s highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, smart key with push-button start and remote engine start, dual zone auto climate control, powered driver’s seat, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger and so on.

The safety tech includes Auto Emergency Braking Technology, Lane Keeping and Lane Following Assist Technology, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, High Beam Assist, Electronic Stability Control and more.

In the United States, the entry-level Kia K5 LX variant will set you back by $23,590, which translates to Rs 17.32 lakh in Indian currency. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line GT will set you back by $30,590, i.e. INR 22.46 lakh without any options.