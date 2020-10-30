2021 Kia K5 Claims Better Performance & Handling Than BMW 3-Series

Kia Motors has taken a dig at the BMW 3-Series in its latest TVC, with claims of offering better performance and cornering abilities

Kia Motors has been aggressive with its marketing campaign for the new-generation K5 (Optima) sedan. Previously, we saw the Kia sedan attempt a wild 360-degree flat-spin in the air, and now, the South Korean carmaker is challenging the performance benchmark in the segment – BMW 3-Series.

According to Kia’s latest TVC, the new Kia K5 can outperform a BMW 330i in slalom cornering as well as acceleration. In fact, the advertisement implies that the performance difference is so great, the K5 doesn’t consider it a direct rival! Quite a bold move by Kia, especially considering that the K5 (Optima) wasn’t previously known for its sportiness or performance.

It should be noted that the 330i isn’t the range-topping variant in the 3-Series lineup. There are currently five petrol variants in its range – 318i, 320i, 330i, M340i, and Alpina B3 – along with six diesel variants – 316d, 318d, 320d, 330d, M340d, and Alpina D3 S. There is also a plug-in hybrid model (gasoline/electric powertrain), christened ‘330e’.

The 330i is the mid-range variant, powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which generates 255 HP and 400 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It is available as an RWD or an AWD vehicle, and Kia’s advertisement states that the comparison is against the RWD model. We’re sure the 330i xDrive (AWD version) will certainly have better handling characteristics than the RWD model, and better traction as well.

As for the Kia K5, its range-topping ‘GT’ variant is powered by a 2.5-litre turbocharged gasoline engine, with 290 HP and 311 Nm on tap. However, the ‘GT’ model is available only as a front-wheel-drive vehicle at the moment. For purists, this might be a huge turn-off. However, Kia’s biggest advantage against the Bimmer is its relatively affordable pricing.

The 2021 Kia K5 begins at $23,490 (equivalent to Rs. 17.33 lakh) in the US market, with the top-spec ‘GT’ being priced at $30,490 (Rs. 22.49 lakh). The BMW 330i, on the other hand, is priced at $41,250 (Rs. 30.43 lakh). Taking the cost into account, the K5 surely seems like a bargain!