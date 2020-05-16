2021 Kia CV Electric SUV To Do 0-100 KMPH In Under 3 Seconds

2021 Kia CV has been confirmed to have a performance-based version to rival Porsche Taycan; will likely do 0-100 kmph in under 3 seconds

Kia is bringing in an all-new electric crossover internally codenamed the CV next year and it will be based on the Imagine concept showcased just over a year ago. It is part of the brand’s transition to offer electrified vehicles across the globe in the coming years. It will be the first vehicle based on Hyundai Group’s E-GMP architecture with next-gen charging technology.

We told you a lot about this crossover in recent months as it will leverage the brand’s partnership with Rimac to provide hardcore performance characteristics and it has been confirmed to have a driving range of around 300 miles (482 km) while having the ability to replenish in just 20 minutes. It will be equipped with the same 800 V tech as the award-winning Porsche Taycan.

It is said to work with IONITY’s 350 kW fast-charging network and this is not all as a sporty version is also in the pipeline to lock horns with Taycan in performance. In a recent interview, Kia Motors Europe’s Chief Operating Officer, Emilio Herrera, told that a high-performance vehicle will come out in the near future. It will be capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in less than 3 seconds.

This will effectively make the CV sit at the top of the South Korean brand’s portfolio in terms of performance. Moreover, since the E-GMP platform is flexible, new all-electric vehicles are definitely in the horizon with different body types and the CV will pioneer a long list of future Kia models, helping to build a strong eco-friendly ecosystem.

The exterior will draw design cues from the Imagine by Kia concept as it will by a C-segment SUV in the international arena with the signature Tiger Nose front grille and a fastback styling. The similarities between the concept and the road-going version will be large and within the next half a decade, Kia plans to drive in as many as eleven BEVs.

By 2025, Kia is focussing on garnering 25 per cent of its cumulative volume from eco-friendly vehicles. The Kia CV will be followed by a range of new zero-emission cars in 2022 and they can be had with 400 V as in the e-Niro and Soul EV or 800 V charging facilities meaning that quick charging will surely be available.