2021 Kia Carnival To Offer 4-seater Variant To Rival Lexus LM

While the current generation of the Kia Carnival has been available in 7-seat, 8-seat, 9-seat and 11-seat variants, the next-gen model will even offer a highly luxurious 4-seat variant

The current generation Kia Carnival was launched in India last year and has been pretty quick with making a strong image as a premium MPV that is suitable for anyone looking for a more premium experience than a Toyota Innova Crysta but doesn’t want to spend on a Mercedes V-Class.

Globally, the current Kia Carnival is on sale in 7-seat, 8-seat, 9-seat and 11-seat variants. However, as per a new report, the next-generation model will be on sale with a luxurious 4-seat layout.

The next-generation Kia Carnival (codename- Kia KA4) will take on highly luxurious models like the Lexus LM, which is a premium version of the Toyota Alphard and Toyota Vellfire that is on sale in China and some other markets in Asia. Akin to the Lexus LM, the 2021 Kia Carnival will target affluent buyers. Hinting at the 4-seat layout, a source at Kia Motors has revealed “there is a high demand for 4 seater Carnival among CEOs and corporate executives.”

From the looks of it, the 2021 Kia Carnival is in the last stage of development and spy images have revealed that the new model will be sold with three different grille designs, a sleek set of LED headlamps, LED tail lights and a wraparound cockpit that will hold a virtual instrument cluster and a huge touchscreen infotainment system.

Reportedly, Kia Motors plans to introduce the 2020 Carnival MPV in South Korea by July this year. The new model will be sold with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that will be an upgraded version of the current motor. For reference, in its current state, it offers 202 PS and 441 Nm. The MPV will even get a 3.5-litre petrol engine option at a later stage.

The next-gen Kia Carnival will measure 5,155 mm in length, 1,955 mm in width and 1,740 mm in height. It will have a wheelbase of 3,090 mm. It is being said that the India launch of the next-gen MPV will happen in early 2022.